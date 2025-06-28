Don't be this person. New York State Police say that a man was caught driving well over the legal BAC limit, and is now facing charges. The incident took place early Sunday morning, as officials say they were called over reports of an erratic driver.

State and local police says they will be increasing patrols as we approach the July 4th weekend, in an effort to crack down on impaired or distracted drivers. According to New York State Police Statistics, slightly more than 30% of the fatal crashes are alcohol related in the state of New York.

There is also an injury every two minutes associate with drunk driving. A driver suspected of impaired driving may be asked to submit to a blood, breath, urine or saliva test to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in the body.

New York State Man Busting Allegedly Driving 3X Over BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on June 22, at about 2:18 AM. troopers responded to the report of an erratic operator, unable to maintain their lane.

Troopers say that the vehicle matching the caller’s description and stopped on a local road in Stillwater, New York. Police say the driver was identified as a 30-year-old man from Mechanicville.

The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations. Police say that he was transported for processing where he recorded a 0.24% BAC. which is three times over the state's legal limit.

The suspect was issued tickets, is due back in court in late July, and was released to a sober third party.