Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Through Home in New York State

Police say a house in New York state suffered significant damage after a vehicle crashed through the structure early Saturday morning. Officials say the 21-year-old driver is now facing numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated and 2nd-degree reckless endangerment.

Hospitalizations Due to Motor Vehicle Crashes in New York State

Data from the New York State Department of Health says that on average there were 12,093 hospitalizations in the state each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries. The rate of hospitalizations was highest for males ages 20-24.

A somewhat similar incident happened around a month ago when police say a drunk driver crashed through a home in upstate New York, causing heavy damage to property. Police say the driver also attempted to physically fight the occupants who were inside the home after the crash.

Driver Allegedly Crashes Through Home Leaving the Structure With Significant Damage

WIVB is reporting that an alleged drunk driver crashed their pickup truck through a house in Wheatfield early Saturday morning. The impact of the crash left "significant structural damage to the residence," according to deputies.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver of the full-size pickup was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he "failed to yield at a stop sign and continued northbound". From there, police say the man crashed through the residence.

Police say both the driver and passenger in the truck had to be extricated, and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The resident inside the house was unharmed, according to officials.