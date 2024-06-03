Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Through Home in New York State

Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Through Home in New York State

Police say a house in New York state suffered significant damage after a vehicle crashed through the structure early Saturday morning. Officials say the 21-year-old driver is now facing numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated and 2nd-degree reckless endangerment.

Hospitalizations Due to Motor Vehicle Crashes in New York State 

Data from the New York State Department of Health says that on average there were 12,093 hospitalizations in the state each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries. The rate of hospitalizations was highest for males ages 20-24.

See Also: Does New York State Have the Worst Drivers in the Country?

A somewhat similar incident happened around a month ago when police say a drunk driver crashed through a home in upstate New York, causing heavy damage to property. Police say the driver also attempted to physically fight the occupants who were inside the home after the crash.

Driver Allegedly Crashes Through Home Leaving the Structure With Significant Damage 

WIVB is reporting that an alleged drunk driver crashed their pickup truck through a house in Wheatfield early Saturday morning. The impact of the crash left "significant structural damage to the residence," according to deputies.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver of the full-size pickup was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he "failed to yield at a stop sign and continued northbound". From there, police say the man crashed through the residence.

See Also: Newburgh Woman Allegedly Leads Cops On Chase Before Crashing in a Pond

Police say both the driver and passenger in the truck had to be extricated, and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The resident inside the house was unharmed, according to officials.

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 6/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: New York State, New York News
Categories: Trending, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM