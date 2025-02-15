Drugs and Weapons Seized Following Police Raid in Westchester County

Law enforcement in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle have been immensely active in the last week. One week ago, New Rochelle Detectives began an investigation into the appearance of deceased individual located at an intersection in the city and now a week later New Rochelle Police are reporting the results of a recent successful raid carried out at another location in the city.

Drugs and Weapons Seized in New Rochelle

The details of the recent raid and seizure were revealed in a recent press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department. According to the release, New Rochelle Police obtained a search warrant for an apartment residence in the city earlier this week and executed said search warrant on Wednesday February 12, 2025.

Police arrived to the apartment location at 50 Sickles Avenue, exercised the warrant and began searching the premises. Once the search was completed, law enforcement had discovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics as well as a firearm. In total police seized...

124 glassine envelopes containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl

$7,430 in suspected drug proceeds

One loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol reported stolen from Georgia

One high-capacity magazine

Following the discovery and seizure of the illegal items, New Rochelle Police placed two suspects under arrest and took them into police custody.

Suspects Identified and Charged

The suspects placed under arrest were both senior age residents of New Rochelle. The first was confirmed to be 69-year old, Ronald Ackridge and the second was identified as 68-year old, Rocco Forte.

Both individuals were charged with multiple felony offenses as defined in New York State Penal Law including...

265.03 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – C Felony

265.02 Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree - High Capacity Feeding Device – D Felony

165.45 Criminal Possession of Stolen Property - Stolen Firearm – E Felony

220.16 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell – B Felony

220.03 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – A Misdemeanor

The press release did not state when it is that both individuals will have their respective days in court. We will continue to monitor this case as it continues to develop.

