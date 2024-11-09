School Zone Drug Dealer Arrested by Dutchess County Drug Task Force

Call it another successful venture for the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as a new report details their latest investigation and arrest of drug dealer in Dutchess County.

School Zone Drug Bust

Details of this latest case were just announced yesterday by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office via their official Facebook page. Dutchess County Drug Task Force agents had been working this investigation into the sales of Methamphetamine or crystal meth, Fentanyl, and other dangerous narcotics in the area of the Town of Pawling.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the official press release, agents identified 59-year old William Frenza who sold these narcotics out of his residence on Reservoir Road. This residence also was near the entrance to both the Pawling Middle School and Pawling High School.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Task Force agents while working on the case arranged meetings with Frenza where they purchased some of these dangerous narcotics. With enough evidence gathered, the Task Force was able to acquire search warrants for Frenza's residence.

Raid in Pawling

With the search warrants obtained, Drug Task Force agents made their move. On November 6, 2024 at approximately 9pm executed the warrants with assistance from Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit and arrested Frenza. At the time Frenza was in possession of a significant quantity of fentanyl packaged for sale, Methamphetamine, and other narcotic drugs.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

After his arrest, Frenza was charged with the following...

(1) Count of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with the intent to sell (narcotic drug), a class B felony

(1) Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree with the intent to sell (Methamphetamine), a class D felony

(1) Count of Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug 4th

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Frenza was arraigned in the Town of Pawling Court and was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail (DCJ) on 100K cash bail, 200K secured bond or 400K partially secured bond.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Unfortunate Rise in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force invested considerable time in this investigation and it appears likely that more investigations like this will follow. This unfortunately is due to the fact that the DTF has reportedly seen an increase of Methamphetamine being sold in Dutchess County.

Get our free mobile app

Because of this, law enforcement is urging that anyone in the public with any information regarding the sale or manufacturing of Methamphetamine or any dangerous drug in Dutchess County to contact the Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force's mission remains the same as they are committed to keeping these dangerous narcotics out of the local communities.

Anyone with information on this case or other cases involving the sale of narcotics may contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Police in New York Issued Nearly 10,000 Tickets in a Few Days

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024