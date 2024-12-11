Since a week before Thanksgiving in November, residents have been reporting clusters of unidentified drones that have been seen flying over the skies of several counties in New Jersey. Now, the drones have made it to parts of New York, as well as Pennsylvania. Who is flying them, and why?

According to The Guardian, the the Federal Bureau of Investigation has stepped in, and they are seeking answers. CBS News reports that the strange objects with blinking lights have been seen hovering over numerous areas, with some buzzing as low as the tree tops.

While elected officials have told residents that there is no immediate threat to the public, local leaders have notified law enforcement and federal officials over the matter. The Guardian reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has implemented temporary flight restrictions in the areas over Picatinny Arsenal military base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The drone sightings which have confused, and even worried, many residents across New Jersey have made it to New York, according to NBC News. NBC reports that the nighttime drones have now been seen in Staten Island, with local Congress urging assistance from the FBI and Homeland Security.

There is no word as of yet if the drone sightings have extended beyond just Staten Island.

USA Today had reported that drones flying in New Jersey allegedly prevented a medical helicopter from picking up a person who had been hurt after a car crash.

The unmanned aerial vehicles have also been seen near "critical infrastructure such as water reservoirs, electric transmission lines, rail stations, police departments and military installations", according to a police chief in New Jersey.

