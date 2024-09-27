What’s Going On At Popular Poughkeepsie Hotel?

Construction equipment has been spotted outside DoublTree by Hilton in Poughkeepsie.

The Poughkeepsie Grand had been synonymous with the City of Poughkeepsie and the Civic Center for as long back as I can remember. With the construction of the Mid Hudson Civic Center (Now MJN Convention Center) in the 1970s, the hotel was part of the general attempt at rehabilitation of the central district of the City of Poughkeepsie.

Hilton bought the former Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel and it is now known as DoubleTree by Hilton. The hotel unveiled new beautifully renovated rooms last October.

Since the sale of the hotel to Hilton, the building has been undergoing a complete overhaul with renovations being done to the entire hotel. A temporarary banner had been placed over the original Poughkeepsie Grand sign as new signage for the hotel.

The lobby area is currently under construction and a brand new onsite restaurant will be coming soon.

End of An Era As Iconic Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel Sign Comes Down

I noticed recently when driving by the DoubleTree by Hilton in the City of Poughkeepsie that there was a boom man lift with a crew working on the side of the hotel building. Sure enough, they were finally taking down the old Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel sign.

We reached out to DoubleTree by Hilton Poughkeepsie to ask about the construction equipment out front and the person answering the phone confirmed that a new sign would be going up soon and that the boom man lift was also being used to clean the windows at the hotel. The employee did not have a timeframe to give us as to when the full renovation project would be complete.

