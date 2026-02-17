It pops up fast. It looks cheerful. It feels like proof that winter is finally packing up.

But if you have a dog, this common spring flower deserves a second look.

Daffodils

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals , daffodils are toxic to dogs. And they are everywhere in the Hudson Valley this time of year.

The bulbs are the most dangerous part of the plant, but the leaves and flowers can also cause problems if chewed or swallowed.

Why They’re Dangerous

Daffodils contain compounds called lycorine and other alkaloids that can irritate a dog’s digestive system. If a dog digs up and eats the bulb, the reaction can be more serious.

Symptoms to Watch For

The American Kennel Club notes these common signs of plant poisoning:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Drooling

Lethargy

Abdominal pain

In more severe cases, especially if bulbs are eaten, dogs may experience tremors or heart rhythm changes.

Warning for pet owners/ canva Warning for pet owners/ canva loading...

Why This Is a Spring Problem in the Hudson Valley

After a long winter, dogs are back outside more often. Many curious pups are digging. and those fresh bulbs in recently thawed soil can look suspiciously like chew toys. Add in neighborhood landscaping, public parks, and garden beds around apartment complexes, and exposure becomes pretty common.

What Pet Owners Should Do

Keep an eye on dogs that like to dig.

Fence off freshly planted flower beds if possible.

Clean up fallen bulbs or plant debris.

If you suspect ingestion, call your vet immediately.

You can also contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center for guidance. Quick action makes a big difference.

Daffodils may signal spring in the Hudson Valley, but for dog owners, they are a reminder that not every bright yellow bloom is backyard-friendly.