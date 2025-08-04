One of Hudson Valley’s Busiest Breakfast Stops Goes Up for Sale

A busy Hudson Valley deli built in 1970 that still cranks out hundreds of breakfast sandwiches every morning is officially on the market.

Whether you like your bacon, egg and cheese plain or with salt, pepper and ketchup, it's important that the ingredients are fresh and service is fast. When a breakfast sandwich is done right, a small deli can become one of the most important businesses in the community, fueling workers with the energy they need to tackle whatever gets thrown at them during the day.

Unfortunately, one of the most popular breakfast stops in the Hudson Valley is at risk of disappearing forever, as the owners have put it on the market and suggested that the new owners could knock it down to build something new.

Suggestions include retail shops, a dispensary, office building, bank, gas station, carwash, hotel or daycare.

Canva Canva loading...

Popular Hudson Valley Deli On the Market

Earlier this month, we told you that one of the highest-rated delis in the Hudson Valley was up for sale. Now, according to a listing from John Quinn Realty Group, Del's Deli on Route 9W in Newburgh is also on the market and slated to be "repurposed or taken down". The deli, not far from the Newburgh/Beacon Bridge, has been in operation for decades and is a popular stop, especially for morning commuters driving to and from I-84.

Built in 1970, the deli averages 20,000 cars that pass by every day, with many of them stopping in for a sandwich or snack. The area of Route 9W has already seen some changes over the past few years, with a huge U-Haul Self-Storage facility recently built across the street from Del's Deli.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The sale includes a 1.3-acre property and the 2,000-square-foot deli. No price has been listed, but interested parties can contact the realtor for more details.

12 of the Hudson Valley's Favorite Places for Breakfast 12 of the best places to grab breakfast according to Hudson Valley "Foodies". Gallery Credit: CJ