Former Owner Of Beloved Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop Has Died

Debra Ann Travis, who was the owner of the popular Debra T's Ice Cream Cafe in Poughkeepsie recently passed.

Debra T's Ice Cream Cafe was a popular destination for area families, located off Overlook Road in Poughkeepsie. The local ice cream institution was put up for sale in 2015. They had been selling ice cream and more at their location at 141 Overlook Road in the town of Poughkeepsie for just about 20 years. Eventually it would become the Mapleview Cafe, and what it is today, Ally's Ice Cream & Grill Cafe.

It has the look of a little Victorian cottage in fun pastel colors that drew in customers, including WPDH's own Robyn Taylor. It was always packed with happy families and laughing kids playing on the little playground on site, and an adorable inside that made it a fun experience for the whole family.

Debra Ann Travis of Dover Plains, New York | 1961 - 2025



According to Horn & Thomes Funeral Home Debra Ann Travis, a long-time resident of Dover Plains, passed away at home Friday, May 30, 2025 surrounded by her loving family; she was 63. She was the Daughter of the late Don J. Lifgren and Beverly Ann Manchester, she was born in Oneonta, NY on June 11, 1961 and graduated from Scheneyus High School. She is predeceased by her husband, Ken Travis.

Debra owned and operated Debra T’s Ice Cream Cafe in Poughkeepsie which she loved running, making many friends along the way. She also loved cooking, baking, music, and being a mom and grandmother. She is survived by her son Dylan and wife Olivia; daughter Kaylee Dunagan and husband Anthony; granddaughters Everly, Sophie, and soon to be Rosalie Dunagan; brother James Lifgren; and many more family members, friends, and loved ones.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Horn & Thomes, Inc Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling Thursday, June 5th 3-5 and 7-June 6th at 11 AM at The Clove Cemetery, Lagrangeville, NY.

