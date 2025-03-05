New York’s Deadliest County For Drivers is in Hudson Valley

A new study reveals that this county has the highest rate of drivers involved in fatal crashes.

A new study conducted by personal injury attorneys Foster Wallace has identified the most dangerous counties for drivers in New York, with two counties in the Hudson Valley making the list, and one in particular holds the highest rate of drivers involved in fatal crashes.

Both, Greene and Sullivan Counties made the list of findings retrieved from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for each county in New York. The population data for New York counties was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. Each county's number of drivers involved in fatal crashes was compared against the county's population to calculate the rate of involved drivers per 10,000 residents.

Greene County New York's Deadliest County For Drivers

With a population of 47,062, Greene County reported 59 drivers involved in fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022. This results in a rate of 12.54 drivers involved in fatal crashes per 10,000 residents—the highest in the state.

Seneca County takes the second spot, with 36 drivers involved in fatal crashes over the same period. With a population of 32,349, this equates to a rate of 11.13 drivers involved in fatal crashes per 10,000 people.

Genesee County ranks third, with 64 drivers involved in fatal crashes among its 57,529 residents, resulting in a rate of 11.12 per 10,000 people.

In fourth place, Schoharie County reported 33 drivers involved in fatal crashes. With a population of 30,105, the rate stands at 10.96 per 10,000 residents.

Chenango County is fifth on the list, recording 49 drivers involved in fatal crashes with a population of 45,920, amounting to a rate of 10.67 per 10,000 people.

Sullivan County Ranks 6th Deadliest County For Drivers

Sullivan County ranks sixth, with 77 drivers involved in fatal crashes and a population of 79,920, resulting in a rate of 9.63 per 10,000 residents.

Seventh place goes to Lewis County, where 24 drivers were involved in fatal crashes among 26,548 residents, leading to a rate of 9.04 per 10,000 people.

Yates County is eighth, with 21 drivers involved in fatal crashes and a population of 24,472, resulting in a rate of 8.58 per 10,000 residents.

Oswego County is ninth on the list, with 101 drivers involved in fatal crashes and a population of 118,162, translating to a rate of 8.55 per 10,000 people.

Tioga County rounds out the top 10, recording 40 drivers involved in fatal crashes among its 47,715 residents, resulting in a rate of 8.38 per 10,000 people.

Top 10 most dangerous counties for drivers in New York:

Rank County Population Drivers Involved in Fatal Crashes (2018-2022) Drivers Involved in Fatal Crashes per 10k (2018-2022) 1. Greene County 47,062 59 12.54 2. Seneca County 32,349 36 11.13 3. Genesee County 57,529 64 11.12 4. Schoharie County 30,105 33 10.96 5. Chenango County 45,920 49 10.67 6. Sullivan County 79,920 77 9.63 7. Lewis County 26,548 24 9.04 8. Yates County 24,472 21 8.58 9. Oswego County 118,162 101 8.55 10. Tioga County 47,715 40 8.38

An expert at Foster Wallace commented on the findings:

"The significant differences in fatal crash rates across New York counties highlight the urgent need for targeted safety measures at the local level. High-risk counties like Greene and Seneca demonstrate how factors such as road conditions, heavy commercial traffic, and enforcement of traffic laws greatly impact driver safety.

"Implementing effective strategies used in safer areas—such as infrastructure improvements, increased law enforcement presence, and public education on safe driving—could significantly reduce fatalities in these high-risk counties.

"It's crucial for policymakers and community leaders to focus on these counties to improve road safety. Enhancing driver awareness and investing in road maintenance can make a substantial difference in reducing fatal crashes.

"By concentrating resources and efforts on the most hazardous areas, New York can make meaningful strides toward decreasing fatal accidents and making roads safer for everyone."

