Popular Hudson Valley Diner Celebrates 24 Years

Gotta love the American diner. So many great ones throughout the Hudson Valley area.

I've often said that the route 22 corridor from Millerton to Hillsdale has to be one of the most beautiful stretches of road in the country, let alone the Hudson Valley. It has always been an absolute favorite of mine, whatever the time of year. And if you travel out that way, you'll come across a great little diner.

Dads Diner is a popular diner located in Copake, NY (Columbia County) that has been serving their area with great food and ice cream for many years. I've often stopped in whenever driving through the area and have enjoyed a nice meal each time. Staff is always friendly, and its a great little place to visit.

Dads Diner Facebook Dads Diner Facebook loading...

Dads Diner Celebrates 24 Years

Dads Diner took to social media to announce that they opened their doors 24 years ago on July 8, 2000. Construction started in March of that year, and they posted photos from when construction began on the diner while thanking the amazing community for supporting the business all these years along with the staff.

Today July 8th, Dads Copake Diner opened its doors.

Twenty-four years ago. On March 15th 2000 Dads Copake Diner started it’s construction project which just happens to fall on my birthday. Meant to be. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing community that has supported Dads all these years. We can’t thank you enough! We are also so grateful to our staff who are the true pillars of Dads Copake Diner. Their commitment and dedication to service throughout the years is the very foundation of Dads Copake Diner Dads is and will always be a family run restaurant. So from our family to yours! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support!

Sincerely, Dad

Get our free mobile app

Congrats to Dads Diner on 24 years and here's to many more! Check out the diner's website here and follow them on Facebook . Dads Diner is located at 178 County Rt 7A, Copake, NY.

Chow Down at One of these 19 Popular Hudson Valley Diners Looking for some comfort food? Maybe you need to cure a hangover? Those questions can all be answered at one of these 19 diners in the Hudson Valley. Do you have a favorite?

The Only 24/7 Diners Left In New York State Unbelievably, there are only a handful of diners still around in Upstate New York that are open 24 hours a day. Gallery Credit: Yelp/Megan Carter