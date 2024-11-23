You May No Longer See Cybertrucks on New York Roads This Winter

If you see a Cybertruck on the road, give it a good look. You may not see them in New York for much longer.

Tesla released its highly-anticipated Cybertruck to just a few lucky customers last fall. Since then, production has ramped up on the much-maligned boxy electronic vehicle. Now, most Hudson Valley residents report that they've experienced at least one local Cybertruck sighting.

Seeing a Cybertruck in the wild can be exciting the first time but, after that, the ridiculousness of this impractical vehicle will make you wonder who in the world was dumb enough to buy one.

Retailing for $80,000, the Cybertruck has been riddled with issues. Reports of rusting metal, a motorized front trunk (or frunk) that will chop your finger off, failing wipers and the inability to go through car washes without shorting out are just a few of the reported defects. But probably the biggest problem has been all of the laughing.

Cybertruck owners have complained online about being ridiculed in public. They say they've been faced with people pointing and laughing when they drive down the street and are sick of it. To be honest, I've been guilty of unintentionally shaming Cybertruck drivers. It's not that I'm trying to be mean at all, it's just that I can't help but chuckle when seeing one and pointing it out to the person I'm with.

Recently I saw a brightly colored Cybertruck driven by a guy wearing mirrored sunglasses and vaping. I don't have the self-control or the maturity to let something like that go without exploding in laughter.

Unfortunately, this free source of entertainment coyld soon come to an end in New York.

Why Cybertrucks May Soon be Taken Off the Roads in New York

Remember that long list of problems with the Cybertruck design? It turns out that there's another big issue that drivers are just finding out about now that will make navigating streets in New York almost impossible.

According to Cybertruck owners, the Tesla-designed front headlights are recessed in a way that collects snow. Drivers who have taken their Cybertrucks out in wintry weather have found that snow quickly builds up in front of the headlights, completely blocking them.

While all car owners must clean snow off of their headlights before driving, the unintended design flaw on Cybertrucks collects snow in the headlight cavity when driving, making it impossible to see.

Tesla customers experiencing their first snowfalls since purchasing a Cybertruck have taken to the Internet to complain that they must constantly pull over and clear off their headlights. The issue makes it practically impossible to drive safely, which will likely cause problems during the snowstorms expected to pop up in New York State this winter.

As of now, Tesla has not commented on the issue and there doesn't appear to be any fix aside from pulling over and brushing off the lights every few miles.

