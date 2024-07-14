7 Hudson Valley Eateries Receive Critical Health Code Violations

Health inspectors have discovered multiple critical health code violations at seven Hudson Valley eateries including popular Italian restaurants, pizzerias, Asian restaurants and a highly-rated eatery.

The New York State Department of Health regularly inspects restaurants throughout the state to protect residents from foodborne illnesses. During these inspections, officials look for potentially hazardous practices, unsanitary conditions and possible contamination.

Violations are put into two categories, ones that are more procedural and others that are classified as "critical violations". These critical issues have the potential to cause serious harm to customers. While it is rare for a properly run restaurant to ever receive one critical violation, we compile a semi-annual list of restaurants that have received three or more of these serious infractions during their last inspection.

It's important to note that all of the restaurants listed below, except for one, have resolved the violations that were found by inspectors. Just because a restaurant was discovered to have several infractions during its last inspection does not mean that they are currently in violation of the health code.

All of the latest restaurant inspection data is publicly available on the New York State health database.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Brickmen Kitchen + Bar in Kingston, New York

On July 2, 2024 the Brickmen Kitchen + Bar on North Front Street in Kingston was visited by inspectors and received four critical violations. The highly-rated restaurant was cited for having food on premises that was either spoiled or from unapproved sources. Inspectors also say that there were rodents or insects present, dirty surfaces, improper handwashing facilities and potentially dangerous food being stored at room temperature. As of July 9, all but one of the critical violations were recorded as being corrected.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Joe Cristiano's Pizza in Hyde Park, New York

Joe Cristiano's received four critical violations during its last inspection in February of 2024. The Hyde Park pizzeria was cited for food temperature issues. According to inspectors, the restaurant was found to be improperly storing potentially hazardous foods at room temperature. A lack of hot holding equipment and no thermometers to measure the temperature of hot food was also cited.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Dragon City in New Windsor, New York

The Chinese Food restaurant was inspected on March 21 and was found to have four critical violations. Among the issues found by inspectors was canned food in poor condition, either swollen, rusting, dented or leaking. The restaurant was also cited for improperly storing toxic chemicals, dangerous food temperatures and the possibility of contamination.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cosimo's on Union in Newburgh, New York

The popular Italian eatery on Route 300 in Newburgh was given three critical violations on June 13. Inspectors say the restaurant had harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin as well as ineffective measures for keeping them from entering the restaurant. The improper storage of food handling utensils, mislabeling of toxic chemicals and lack of protection from food contamination were also noted.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Iron Chef Hibachi & Sushi in Central Valley, New York

Three critical violations were given to Iron Chef on Route 32. During a visit from inspectors in May of 2024, the restaurant was cited for not cooling down prepared food fast enough to avoid possible spoilage. The Japanese restaurant also received a critical violation for storing possibly hazardous food at room temperature.

Canva Canva loading...

Trattoria Italiana in Greenwood Lake, New York

On June 17, Trattoria Italiana was visited by inspectors and handed three critical violations. The restaurant was found to have improper plumbing and sinks, mislabeled toxic chemicals which could be a contamination hazard and not enough equipment to hold foods at proper temperature.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

F & J Pizzeria in Washingtonville, New York

Three critical violations were given to F&J Pizzeria on Goshen Avenue after inspectors say they found potentially hazardous food not properly kept under refrigeration, prepared foods not stored in a way to avoid contamination and inadequate handwashing facilities.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker