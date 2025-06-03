Stats Show Violent Crime Plummeting in New York State

Shootings, thefts and robberies in New York are all at all-time lows and continue to fall. So, what's the reason why?

This week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that gun violence is at the lowest level since the state began tracking data in 2006. Data from the first four months of 2025 shows a 15 percent drop in shooting victims and a 9 percent decline in overall shooting incidents as compared to last year.

The statistics come from the state's successful Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, known as GIVE. Police departments in 28 municipalities outside of New York City, including Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, have traditionally been responsible for around 90 percent of all gun violence and 85 percent of violent crimes in the State of New York. Since 2021, shootings in these areas have fallen by more than 50 percent and murders are down 30 percent.

More Crime Statistics Show New York State is Getting Safer

The 57 counties, excluding New York City, have seen a significant decline in overall crime from 2023 to 2025. Both robbery and burglary are at their lowest levels of all time, with robbery dropping 11 percent and burglary falling 8 percent in just one year. Motor vehicle theft is also sharply declining, down 27 percent year-over-year. Larceny is also down 6 percent.

Hochul is taking credit for the successful reduction in violent crime, reminding New Yorkers of her "laser focus" attention to eliminating gun violence and reducing gun-related injuries and fatalities.

Our efforts are working, and I am committed to continuing our record level support for gun violence prevention initiatives in our most impacted communities to ensure all New Yorkers are safe.

Hochul has earmarked $347 million in gun violence prevention programs in the 2026 budget. These are the same programs that are credited with the 50 percent drop in gun violence throughout the state.

The budget also includes $77 million to the NYPD for increased patrols on platforms and trains.

