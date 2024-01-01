Convicted Felon Sentenced to Prison in Ulster County

A former convicted felon residing in Ulster County recently learned of his fate after he was arrested following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and New York State Police.

Ulster County Felon Admits to Illegal Firearm Possession

The announcement of this sentencing came from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the (ATF). The announcement came with news that Bram Fox, age 44, of Kerhonkson had been sentenced today to 70 months in prison, for unlawfully possessing a rifle as a previously convicted felon. The prison sentence would be followed by followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to the press release, Fox had admitted back in January of 2023 that he had...

possessed about 30 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his house, including an Aero Precision M5 rifle.

In addition Fox also admitted that from about October 2020 until January 2023, he purchased firearms parts from several dozen online retailers; had these items shipped to his residence in Kerhonkson; and then used these firearms parts to manufacture non-serialized handguns and rifles, which are sometimes called “ghost guns”.

Ghost guns have been a growing problem in recent months as they are popular weapons amongst criminals. This is due to the fact that these firearms do not contain a serial number imprinted by a manufacturer.

The press release would continue with stating that...

Of the firearms that Fox possessed on January 31, 2023, most were non-serialized. ATF agents, who searched Fox’s house on January 31, 2023, also found him to be in possession of various tools that could be used to manufacture and modify firearms, as well as firearms parts and accessories such as frames, grips, scopes, sights, and slides.

Previous Convictions Revealed

As it was previously stated, Bram Fox is in fact a formerly convicted felon. Fox had been previously convicted of crimes in New York as well as the state of Connecticut. These previous convictions included a 2009 conviction for an armed bank robbery in Connecticut.

Being that Fox is a convicted felon, this would make it impossible for him to legally possess a firearm.

