Closing Hudson Valley Store Gives Customers Everything For Free

A Hudson Valley store that's been in business for over 37 years decided to give away everything that was left before closing forever.

Sadly, we've reported about many Hudson Valley stores, restaurants and other locations that have closed over the past few decades. Whenever one of these locally-owned businesses announces that they're about to shut their doors, customers usually make it a point to stop by for one final visit.

Shoppers who decided to say farewell to a Hudson Valley discount store that recently announced its closure in the Hudson Valley were recently treated to the bargain of a lifetime; all items marked down to a 100 percent discount.

Closing Hudson Valley Store Gives Away Remaining Inventory For Free

Customers were shocked to find out this summer that the Just-A-Buck store in the Kingston Plaza would be closing after 37 years in business. The discount store has been serving local customers for decades, many of which took to social media to exclaim their sorrow after hearing the news that the store would be shutting down.

That sorrow suddenly turned to excitement when it was revealed that the store would be giving away all of its remaining inventory for free. The announcement was made on Facebook, inviting everyone to come in and take whatever they wanted as a "final thank you for your patronage".

Anything left is FREE!! Bring a box bring a bag, whatever you want is yours. Here until about 5 or whenever it's all gone.

A video of all of the remaining items showed dozens of rolls of wrapping paper, holiday decorations, cards, kitchen supplies and brand-new items all up for grabs.

Customers were in disbelief, calling up the store to see if this was some sort of mistake. The Just-A-Buck confirmed that the offer was, in fact, genuine.

Weve had people calling asking if this is real, YES we were not hacked, come down and grab what you need for yourself, your family, your friends, your church, no limits, we need it all gone and want to help our community.

Customers applauded the store for its generosity, agreeing that the free shopping spree was a great way to end an impressive 37-year run.

Just-A-Buck is now officially closed. There's no word if a new business will be moving into its former location next to the Hannaford supermarket in Kingston.

