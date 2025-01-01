Cities With the Most UFO Sightings in New York State

New York has a long history with unidentified flying objects, as the state ranks 5th overall for sightings across the United States. But are we really seeing up above?

Many residents across the state may look up to the night sky and witness a number of astronomical wonders; such as a Full Moon, the Aurora Borealis, or the latest annual meteor shower. Or maybe it's all the drones that have been hovering about recenlty?

But more than a few residents in the state claim they're seeing something else in the skies that they can not explain. Many times these sightings can be easily explained though. What is often mistaken for alien crafts are often just whether balloons, military planes, or even a bright star.

But there are some out there convinced they've seen something that defies all explanation.

New York State Resident Sees "Six Triangular Shaped Craft" That Flew in "Unnatural Pattern"

A filing from September to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center comes from a resident who says they witnessed "at least six triangular shaped craft changing color and shape flying in a very unnatural pattern."

The encounter would last for about 30 minutes, according to the report.

The alleged encounter happened August 11, in what the person says was a "heavily wooded area", on the "outskirts of [sic[ the village, along the county line."

The resident said they had their dog out that early that morning, when they noticed the first object moving east. After bringing their dog indoors, the person said they came back outside with their phone to record what was now at six objects.

They further described the objects as having an "aura or haze", that also left a trail and even emitted other objects and "beams" The resident claimed they saw the flying objects continuously change colors, with "two of them expanded into a globe shape and then into a ring, and then immediately back into seemingly solid object."