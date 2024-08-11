Historic Hudson Valley Church Goes on Market; Comes With Cemetery

A 200-year-old Hudson Valley church is on the market and comes with some great extras like a pipe organ, antique pews and a yard filled with dead bodies.

There have been some interesting Hudson Valley real estate listings over the years, but perhaps none quite as curious as a church that recently hit the market in Dutchess County, New York.

We told you about the home in Wappingers Falls that came with its own replica of the oval office, the Peekskill house that has a separate cottage hiding in its attic and the home of a former Muppets artist that looks like something out of Fraggle Rock.

While all of these homes have their own unique selling features, none of them have a cemetery.

Historic Hudson Valley Church Goes On The Market

The historic Dutch Reformed Church in Hyde Park recently hit the market and is being offered by Keller Williams Realty Partners for $1.4 Million. Built in 1824, this is the first time in its history that it's been put up for sale.

The church property includes the 200-seat church, a functional antique organ, a rectory built in the late 1800s and a cafeteria. Oh, and it also comes with a cemetery. According to the listing, an adjacent .28-acre parcel is included in the sale that features the historic burial ground.

For prospective owners who don't want a yard full of bones next to their business, there are most likely lots of regulations and rules when it comes to owning a cemetery that would make it almost impossible to make any changes to that part of the property. It's unclear just what someone would do with a historic graveyard, but with Halloween just two months away, the potential marketing possibilities are endless.

Those who are interested in seeing more photos can check out the online listing.

