13 Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Farms Open in 2025

If you live or visit the Hudson Valley, there is an abundance of choices for finding a locally-grown Christmas tree this year.

Soon, the roads will be filled with Minivans with evergreens strapped to the roof, pickups full of Fraser firs, kids hanging out the back window trying to keep that netted tree from sliding around. Dozens of tree farms will be opening their fields again this season across Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties.

Here is a look at some of the farms that have announced they will be open this year, along with what to expect when you pull down those long gravel driveways. Always remember to call or check each farm’s website or social media before you go, since many close early once the trees are picked over.

Dutchess County Christmas Tree Farms Open in 2025

In Dutchess County, Cornell Cooperative Extension has published an updated 2025 directory of local tree growers, confirming that multiple long-running farms will be welcoming visitors again this year.

Battenfeld Christmas Tree Farm, Red Hook

Battenfeld is one of the classic tree farm experiences in the region, with about 100 acres of trees and a full holiday village vibe. Families can cut their own Douglas fir, white pine, spruce, balsam, concolor, and Fraser fir, then warm up in the Christmas shop with wreaths and decorations. The 2025 season opens the week of Thanksgiving and runs through mid-December during daytime hours.

Saltsman Tree Farm, Rhinebeck

Just outside the village of Rhinebeck, Saltsman Tree Farm is open for the 2025 season, starting the day after Thanksgiving. The family-run farm offers both cut-your-own and pre-cut trees, with Blue and White spruce in the fields and precut balsam and Fraser firs by the barn. They are open weekends from morning to late afternoon and limited weekday hours, with bonfires and snacks on busy days.

Solvang Tree Farm, Town of Poughkeepsie

Solvang is a ten-acre operation in the Town of Poughkeepsie that specializes in choose-and-cut trees and a smaller, family-friendly layout. The farm is open every weekend from Thanksgiving through Christmas with Fraser, balsam, concolor, and spruce varieties, plus wreaths, garlands, and a small petting area for kids.

Plains View Farm, Pleasant Valley

Plains View is a bit more limited this year, so Dutchess County families will want to plan ahead. The Pleasant Valley farm has announced it will be open only Thanksgiving weekend in 2025, from Friday through Sunday, for choose-and-cut trees. Once those trees are gone, the season is over.

Mike’s Evergreen Forest, Lagrangeville

In Lagrangeville, Mike Senkier’s Evergreen Forest continues its cut-your-own tradition. Listings for 2025 show the farm open on weekends from 9 am to 5 pm, with customers encouraged to tag a tree early and come back later in the season to cut it.

Bigrock Community Farms, Stanfordville

Cornell’s 2025 local tree guide also includes Bigrock Community Farms in Stanfordville, which operates as a “you choose, we cut” farm offering Fraser and balsam fir, Norway spruce, and white pine, plus handmade wreaths and hot chocolate.

Orange County Tree Farms Open in 2025

Orange County and state tourism sites have confirmed several farms that will be open for the 2025 season.

Emmerich Tree Farm, Warwick

Emmerich Tree Farm in Warwick is one of the busiest operations in the lower Hudson Valley, and they now require reservations for their choose-and-cut fields. The farm’s website notes that they are booking for the 2025 tree cutting season, with timed entries on select dates, so there is enough parking and tree inventory for everyone. Emmerich also runs a ticketed “Real Santa Experience” on certain evenings, with tractor rides to a cabin in the woods to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Pierson’s Farm, Middletown

Pierson’s Farm in Middletown is a working farm that grows pumpkins and sunflowers in the fall, then switches over to cut your own and pre-cut Christmas trees for the winter months. Their 2025 information notes tree cutting, pre-cut trees, and wreath-making classes, plus all of the usual farm food and barnyard animals.

Pine View Farm, New Windsor

Pine View Farm in New Windsor is more of a one-weekend event. Tourism listings describe roughly ten thousand Christmas trees across hillside fields connected by woodland trails, with a single special weekend in early December scheduled for 2025. Visitors can cut blue and white spruce, Meyer spruce, Canaan fir, and concolor fir, many up to about ten feet tall.

Manza Family Farm, Montgomery

Manza Family Farm on Route 211 in Montgomery offers both cut-your-own and pre-cut trees, plus a Christmas shop, food, and plenty of photo spots. Weekend hours run through the season.

Ulster County Tree Farms Open in 2025

Bell’s Christmas Trees, Accord

Bell’s in Accord has become one of the go-to Christmas traditions for many Hudson Valley families. Ulster County tourism and the farm’s own site both confirm they will open again in 2025, the day after Thanksgiving and stay open through Christmas Eve, with choose-and-cut firs and spruces, pre-cut trees, wreaths, roping, kissing balls, maple products, and more. Typical hours run from mid-morning to dusk on weekdays and earlier starts on weekends.

Christmas Tree Lane and The Pallet Barn, Wallkill

Wallkill’s Christmas Tree Lane is another farm that has already circled 2025 on the calendar. The farm’s website lists November 29 as opening day for this season, with tree cutting on weekends and by appointment on some weekdays. Cornell’s 2025 local tree listings describe a mix of field-grown spruce and firs for cutting and pre-cut balsam, Fraser, and concolor firs, plus Santa visits, hot chocolate, a gift barn, and farm animals.

Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm, Clintondale

Just off Route 299 in Clintondale, Balsam Ridge Christmas Tree Farm plans to open the Friday after Thanksgiving and then operate Fridays through Sundays until they sell out. Updated listings for 2025 show a mix of cut-your-own and “you choose, we cut” Balsam, Canaan, and Fraser firs, along with Colorado blue spruce and concolor.

Between these three counties, you could easily spend every weekend from Thanksgiving to mid-December chasing hot cocoa, wagon rides, and that elusive "perfect" tree.

Here in the Hudson Valley, though, the real trick is timing. Many of these farms have started selling out early as more people decorate ahead of schedule. If you have your heart set on cutting your own tree in 2025, it might be worth grabbing the saw a little sooner this year and making a day of it before your favorite farm hangs up the “sold out” sign.

