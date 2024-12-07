Why New Yorkers Shouldn’t Donate at the Checkout Counter

The next time the cashier asks you to round up your bill or to make an additional donation to charity, it may be better to say no.

I'm a huge believer in donating to worthwhile causes. If you're fortunate enough to have a little extra, putting your money towards an organization you believe in is a great way to make a positive difference in the world.

Unfortunately, New Yorkers are constantly bombarded by endless charities asking for money. Especially during the holidays, it can be difficult to say yes to everyone. A dollar here, some pocket change there and rounding up your bill with each purchase really adds up. While many of these charities do great work, constantly being asked for extra cash can take its toll on anyone.

Hudson Valley, New York Businesses Beg You to Give at the Register

It seems like every business is on a mission to help out a charity, asking customers to foot the bill with a few bucks or rounding up their charge to the nearest dollar. Many shoppers are ultimately guilted into donating an extra dollar or two every time they visit their favorite store.

Surely, these businesses know that panhandling at the register makes many customers uncomfortable. But presenting their brand as caring about the community looks good in the corporate newsletter and allows the bigwigs who jack up prices while cutting jobs to sleep at night.

Some people have gone so far as to accuse these companies of only collecting money for charities as a way to get a significant tax break. While it may be true in some instances, that's not usually the case. You can easily check your receipt to confirm that the donation has been itemized as a charitable gift. That way, the company can't claim the tax write-off, but you can if you'd like.

Why You Shouldn't Donate at the Register

While there's a long list of good reasons to round up your bill if you can, it may actually be more beneficial to just say no.

When you give to charity it should be on your terms. Donating to a worthwhile cause should be something you want to do, not something you're bullied into.

While rounding up a dollar here and adding an extra five dollars there may seem like an easy thing to do, it can quickly add up. Often, shoppers aren't even aware of the charity they're supporting. The fear of looking like a cheapskate or someone who doesn't care will make shoppers automatically click "yes" without thinking about where their money is actually going.

An extra buck or two every time you're in the store can snowball into hundreds of dollars that could have been donated to a charity you truly believe in. My suggestion is to just say no to these tiny donations and write out a larger check to the organization or organizations of your choice early in the season. Donate from the heart and give what you're comfortable spending.

After doing that, it will be much easier to click "no" at the register without any guilt. The satisfaction of knowing you've made a big impact on a cause that personally means something to you will shield you from any inner guilt.

Give Early and Give Generously

Those who don't start the holiday season by already helping out a charity they love will find themselves guilted into a bunch of micro-donations to charities they can't even remember. And by the time they get around to helping out the organization of their choice, they'll find that they have a lot less left to give.

So my advice is to give early and generously. That feeling will not only bring joy throughout the holiday season, but it will also shield you from the annoyance of feeling nickeled and dimed everywhere you go.

