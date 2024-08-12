Hudson Valley Good Samaritan Turns out to be Hollywood Star

A Hudson Valley man had no idea that the person who came to his rescue was a huge Hollywood star.

Dylan Cavalleiro was headed out on a trip to Niagra Falls from his home in Carmel just after last week's major storm hit. The remnants of tropical storm Debby had left the Hudson Valley in shambles, with power outages, downed trees and blocked roads.

Cavalleiro was headed north on the Taconic State Parkway when traffic suddenly came to a complete stop. It turns out a huge tree had fallen, blocking all northbound lanes of traffic. The Carmel native says he noticed a man trying to push the huge tree off of the road so he rolled down his window and asked if he could help.

According to the account on his Facebook page, Cavalleiro says the man chuckled and said to "hop out and join him". After struggling together for a while, a few more good Samaritans got out of their cars and pitched in. The group was eventually able to successfully move the giant tree out of the way and get traffic flowing again.

After they were done, Cavalleiro says he wanted to take a quick selfie to remember the moment. It was only later that he discovered the mysterious man was actually a huge Hollywood star.

Hollywood Star Rescues Drivers on the Taconic State Parkway

Cavalleiro says he was shocked to learn that the man who he moved the tree with was none other than David Harbour. The Hollywood actor is known for portraying Jim Hopper from Stranger Things as well as his roles in Black Widow, Hellboy, Gran Turismo and Suicide Squad.

It turns out that Harbour doesn't just play a badass on the big screen, but is also quite the hero in real life. According to Cavalleiro, who owns a sports equipment retail store in Mahopac, the actor was "very down to earth" and a "cool dude". Although the Hudson Valley resident was unaware of his work until now, he says he's vowed to binge-watch Stranger Things after his vacation.

