Woman Who Abandoned Cat in Hudson Valley Brought to Justice

Thanks to Internet warriors and some sneaky police work, a woman who left her cat for dead has been arrested after admitting to the crime.

On June 11, a passerby noticed an abandoned cat carrier on the side of the road. The day was especially sunny and hot, with temperatures reaching over 80 degrees. Upon further inspection, the good Samaritan discovered that a small cat was still inside the carrier.

Abandoned Cat Rescued in Hudson Valley, NY

The abandoned cat was discovered in a wooded lot on Old Milltown Road, a quiet area in the Town of Southeast near the East Branch Reservoir in Putnam County. After being rushed to the Humane Society in Carmel, it was determined that the cat was a three-year-old unneutered male. Volunteers went to work making sure the animal was cared for while SPCA detectives launched an investigation to find out who had carelessly abandoned the cat.

An "Information Wanted" posting was made on social media, which received the attention of the public, many of whom were moved by the story of the abandoned cat. One person who saw it, however, had some information about the person who may have been responsible.

Animal Cruelty Suspect Found

Putnam County SPCA detectives received a tip that sent the investigative team to a store across the border in Connecticut. Through the use of surveillance video, a suspect was found and agents traveled to Danbury on Sunday to question her. During the interview, the suspect admitted to police that she had abandoned the cat and was arrested.

Ruth Reynoso, a 57-year-old Danbury Woman, was charged with Animal Cruelty and Animal Abandonment. Records from the Danbury Police Department show a previous larceny arrest for Reynolds on Christmas Eve of 2024.