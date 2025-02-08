Avian Flu Concerns Have Shut Down A Hudson Valley Park

A Hudson Valley area park has shut down after an alarming discovery.

Officials from the town of Mount Pleasant announced that Carroll Park in Thornwood, NY is closed until further notice after the discovery of 12 Canadian geese dead in a pond.

About Carroll Park in Thornwood, NY

For many years, James M. Carroll Park in Thornwood, NY, has always offered a serene outdoor space for visitors to enjoy nature and engage in recreational activities. The park provides a peaceful retreat for individuals and families looking to relax and unwind. With well-maintained grounds and various amenities, James M. Carroll Park is a popular destination for picnics, leisurely walks, and outdoor gatherings. Visitors immerse themselves in the beauty of the surroundings and create lasting memories in this inviting setting.

Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said that the dead geese were found in Carroll Park on Sunday night. The Town immediately contacted the Westchester County Department of Health. The birds were removed by a professional wildlife expert and taken by the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for review and testing.



Out of an abundance of caution, Carroll Park is closed until it can be determined that there is no health threat posed to visitors. Chief Oliva has confirmed that measures are being taken to deter any other geese that try entering the pond.

Offficials strongly advise residents to keep away from any dead geese or birds that may be found at other locations in the community until they know more about the cause of death. Unfortunately, there are a growing number of Avian Flu cases across the state and beyond. All of us need to be aware of the potential health risks posed to humans and be sure to report but not go near a dead bird as the chances are high that it will be infected, they said.

Anyone who finds a dead goose or bird in a town park or other town owned property should contact the Town Police Department at 914-769-1941. The Police will arrange to have a wildlife professional remove it. Dead birds found on private property in the town should be reported to the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation via the NYSDEC Avian Influenza Reporting Form here.

For more information on Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) please visit the Westchester County's Department of Health website and the Department of Environmental Conservation's website.

