This kid is lucky they didn't kill someone, or themselves. Deputies say a juvenile lead officials on a dangerous high-speed chase Monday afternoon, in a heavy traffic area.

Authorities say they initially pursued the suspect on Route 9, before calling off the chase due to public safety. This would not be the only time police say they chased this young suspect. Officials would later pursue the vehicle, before it ultimately crashed into the river.

Minor Allegedly Flees Police In New York State Before Crashing in Hudson River

CBS reports that a minor was allegedly caught driving a vehicle without the owner's consent Monday afternoon. When deputies arrived, the driver allegedly fled south on Route 9 in Halfmoon, according to reports.

Deputies say they called off the chase, though would later spot the same vehicle in a mobile home park that evening. CBS says that a second high-chase ensued, with the suspect eventually crashing the vehicle into a guardrail on Route 146.

However, the suspect continued to drive the heavily damaged vehicle into Waterford, allegedly nearly hitting a construction worker on the way. The chase would end finally end after deputies say the suspect drove the vehicle across a lawn and into the Hudson River.

CBS says the suspect was caught swimming towards shore, and has been charged with 1st degree reckless endangerment, and several other offenses. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

