Major Canned Seafood Recall Impacting Multiple Supermarkets in New York and Across U.S.

Tuna lovers beware, a new recall has just recently been issued for canned tuna and this recall is impacting multiple popular supermarkets in the state of New York and across the United States.

Trader Joe's Tuna Recall

Trader Joe's is a popular brand supermarket with various locations across the United States and here in New York and this new recall applies specifically to their own brand name canned tuna and many other brands found on store shelves.

Canva Canva loading...

The details on the recall come straight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. According to the details in the press release the recall applies to the following varieties of canned tuna...

Trader Joe’s label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

Genova 5 oz. - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

Genova 7 oz. - Costco in Florida and Georgia

Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

H-E-B label - Texas

Canva Canva loading...

Canned Tuna Recall Details

Now for the other important question; what is the issue that has lead to such a massive nationwide recall?

Well according to the press release, the recall was issued voluntarily by Tri-Union Seafoods, the company that produces these different branded canned tuna. The recall comes from "an abundance of caution" after the company received notification from their supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal.

Compromised seals can leak and the issue can become even more serious over the course of time as containers that are improperly sealed can also become contaminated, leading to illness if one were to consume a tainted product.

Get our free mobile app

In this case the main contaminant of concern would be clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should also seek immediate medical attention.

What Should Buyers Do?

For anyone who is concerned whether or not they are currently in possesion of the affected cans of tuna, they should check the specific specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers. Follow the link provided below to the FDA web page for the list of codes...

Canned Tuna Recall Codes and Numbers from the FDA

Individuals who do find themselves in possesion of a recalled can of tuna may return to its place of purchase for a full refund or simply toss the item in the garbage. You may also contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Tri-Union Seafoods can be contacted at 833-374-0171 or support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com. The toll free number will take calls Monday thru Friday between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor