UPDATE: 7/3/2024

Times they are a-changin' around one of the Hudson Valley's biggest tourist towns.

Since the start of 2024, multiple New Paltz eateries and storefronts have either closed their doors or welcomed new businesses. Here's a rundown of the biggest changes around New Paltz so far.

With half the year already behind us, even more businesses have changed as of July including store closures and finally some new news about the Agway.

Let's recap. Updates are below:

Businesses That Have Closed in New Paltz in 2024

January kicked off with the announcement that 2 restaurants in New Paltz would be closing their doors.

A Tavola

A Tavola, an Italian restaurant in town at 36 Main Street, announced their closure with a kind parting message,

"Whatever replaces us, will be phenomenal. The building lends itself to the feeling of being in an inviting home; and will continue to do so."

The building currently remains for sale with no word of what may be taking over the spot yet.

Schatzi's

Right down the street, Schatzi's also announced its closure. Famed for having one of the world's "Best Burgers," fans of Schatzi's could at least take solace in knowing the Poughkeepsie location of the brand still remains open.

Another piece of good news is that a new business has already bought the vacant Schatzi's restaurant. Underground Coffee & Ales, which has a successful Highland location, is expanding and taking over the Schatzi's spot.

Underground Coffee and Ales has now officially opened with already rave reviews.

Read more about Underground Coffee & Ales expansion here: Popular Highland Business Set to Expand to New Paltz.

Best Pizza

The most recent business to shudder their doors is Best Pizza. This corner Main Street location has a history of cycling through businesses, but it has historically mostly hosted pizzerias.

There's no word yet of what will take over this vacant spot, but if I were a betting gal, I'd say it's very possible that it may be another pizzeria.

Read more about the building's history here: How Many Businesses Has This New Paltz Building Been?

New Businesses in New Paltz

B-Side

There have also been a number of business expansions and new businesses in 2024 for New Paltz.

Rock-n-roll-themed eatery B-Side recently expanded its footprint on Main Street by taking over the adjacent vacant spot next to it. The space is now used for additional seating for B-Side and also contains a rock-n-roll gift shop with memorabilia and records for sale.

Prior to being an expansion of B-Side, this space hosted a variety of businesses including most recently Burrito Burrito. New Paltz alumni may recall the space as the former Rock-Da-Pasta.

Take a look back at other previous businesses that were in the new B-side spot here: Only New Paltz Natives Can Remember What Used to Be Here

Main Street Bistro

Right across the street, Main Street Bistro took on a new owner. The iconic breakfast service remains untouched, but there has been a new addition. Main Street Bistro is now open for dinner with an all-vegan menu.

Convenient Deli

Convenient Deli is another spot that gained a new owner in late 2023. The deli underwent renovations and reopened in 2024 with a new interior.

Read more about the new Convenient Deli here: Iconic New Paltz Deli Has Reopened

Russo's Deli

The owners of the Italian-style deli at 164 Main Street recently announced that they are moving on to their next adventure. In an Instagram post, they shared that Russo's Deli has been sold to new owners after 12 years.

New Residents at the Former Groovy Blueberry

The former Groovy Blueberry building welcomed part of its new residents in April. A portion of the storefront is now operating under the name Windfall Farms Community Market and sells a variety of locally-made items like soaps and flower arrangements.

The rest of the building will be part of The Herbal Confectionary. Yet to open, this spot will be an "adult-use dispensary and future consumption space."

Read more about the future of The Herbal Confectionary here: What is New at the Old Groovy Blueberry?

Big Gas Dispensary

Speaking of adult-use dispensaries, one has officially opened in New Paltz. Taking over the old Stewart's Shop at 76 CHestnut Street on Route 32, Big Gas Dispensary sells locally-grown THC products including edibles, THC-infused seltzers, flower, and more.

The new business also offers a delivery option for its products, making it the first of its kind in the Ulster County area.

In the Spring, New Paltz saw even more changes.

Changes at the Agway

Back in April of 2020, the Agway shuttered its business for the last time. Many have been wondering what the now-vacant building will evolve into. In May, we finally got an answer.

The Agway Building is set to be demolished and a brand new building will be put in its place. The new building will serve as housing offering one, two, and three-bedroom units.

Read more about the Agway plan here: Highly Anticipated Plan Finally Revealed for Former Agway

New Eatery Coming to New Paltz

While we've rattled off a few business closings, there have been some positive changes announced this Spring. One of which is the announcement of a new eatery!

You may have noticed some construction recently in the lot behind McGuillicuddy's. That's because the owners of McGuillicuddy's have announced their latest business venture called Sideshow Kitchen & Bar.

The spot is planned to be a carnivalesque, dog-friendly BBQ restaurant.

Read more about it here: New Restaurant Set to Open in the Heart of New Paltz

Kon Tiki Trading Post

Sadly, another shop on Main Street has announced its imminent closure this season. Kon Tiki Trading Post is scheduled to close at the end of July due to difficulties in recovery from the financial hit of the COVID pandemic. The shop hopes to sell as much as possible before its closure.

Read more about Kon Tiki here: Popular New Paltz Gift Shop Closing

Check out some more new places around the Hudson Valley here:

