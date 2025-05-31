A location that's become a revolving door for local businesses has some wondering if the storefront is actually cursed.

This week, another shop has announced that it will be closing its doors in Rhinebeck, New York. While it's not uncommon for stores to close, this particular vacancy has raised some eyebrows because of its location.

Another Business Leaving Market Street location in Rhinebeck, New York

The Kingston-based market, Cheese Louise, announced two years ago that they would be opening up a second location in Rhinebeck, New York. Now, that business is closing down like so many others that had come before it.

The plaza at 41 Market Street is in a prime location in the busy shopping area of Rhinebeck New York. With its own parking lot and high visibility, you would think the area would be the perfect place for a business to thrive. However, Suite 5 has become a revolving door for failed ventures.

The storefront was originally occupied by The Land of Oz. The successful children's toy shop eventually outgrew the store and moved to a larger location on Main Street in 2020, leaving Suite 5 vacant. Soon after, lifelong friends and Rhinebeck residents Keith Reichelt and John O’Han took over the space to fulfill their dream of opening up a deli. Prime Rhinebeck eventually opened, advertising partnerships with local farms and the use of locally sourced ingredients.

Just a few months after opening, Prime suddenly closed down, blaming an employment shortage. After briefly reopening, the business announced that it would be shutting its doors again to make changes "in order to better serve customers". Unfortunately, the business was never able to get off the ground and released a statement a year later saying it would be closing its doors and eventually reopening under new management.

The owners eventually formed an agreement with Woodstock Meats to take over the business and run an outpost in Rhinebeck. The 50-year-old butcher business only lasted a few months in the Market Street shop before the store was vacant and up for sale again.

Latest Occupant of Rhinebeck Shop Announces Closure

Two years ago, Cheese Louise in Kingston announced that they would be hosting a pop-up at Suite 5. That temporary situation turned into two years of serving sandwiches and gourmet cheese to happy customers in Rhinebeck.

This week, Cheese Louise announced that they would finally be closing down the storefront because the space "was super limiting for doing the food stuff (they) want to be able to do." The cheese shop said that they would love to find a better satellite location in Rhinebeck and encouraged people to send them leads on a possible new spot.

In the meantime, it looks like Suite 5 at 41 Market Street is back on the market and priced for a "quick sale". According to a listing at Realty.com, the store can be yours for just $45,000.

