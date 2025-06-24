A Hudson Valley shop that stocks many hard-to-find items is the latest business to announce its closure.

Last week, we reported on the apparent closure of Tito Santana Taqueria on Main Street in Beacon. Sadly, Beacon has become synonymous with businesses shutting down due to rising rents and costs. Victims of the city's gentrification include Max's On Main, The Mud Club, The Kitchen Sink Supper Club, Big Vinny's, Homespun Foods, and The Vault. Some long-time shops on Main Street, including Hudson Beach Glass and Alps Sweet Shop, continue to operate while putting their businesses on the market.

Beacon, New York Shop Announces Imminent Closure

On Saturday, the owner of Stella's Fine Market announced that she would be closing her doors at the end of June. Nikki Hayes opened the Main Street shop at the end of 2021. Named for her daughter, Stella's Fine Market stocks many of the ingredients that Hayes uses in her own culinary creations.

Known for its wide selection of non-alcoholic aperitifs and beers, as well as unique snacks from emerging brands, Stella's has become a popular shop for people in search of specific, hard-to-find food and drink.

Rent Increase Blamed For Closure of Stella's Fine Market in Beacon, NY

In a message to her customers, Hayes says that she didn't want to close the store, but had no choice after her rent was raised. The small business owner says the increased cost "became something I simply couldn’t afford any longer".

While this looks like the end for Stella's Fine Market, Hayes has chosen to look at the closure as a "blessing in disguise". She is now preparing for the next chapter of her life, with both "excitement and intention".

