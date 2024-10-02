Who's ready to be frightened? October is that time of year when many restaurants around the country start rolling out a wide variety of Halloween-themed menu specials.

Fast food giant Burger King announced that they are adding several new menu items inspired by the popular The Addams Family franchise. Most notably, one of the new choices features a very different look for one of the company's most famous and best selling burgers.

How Many Burger Kings Are in New York State?

According to 2024 numbers at Scrape Hero, New York state has 349 Burger King locations statewide. New York state is 4th in the U.S. for total number of Burger King locations.

Burger King Debuts New 'Purple' Whopper At New York State Locations

Restaurant Business Online says that Burger King is adding the new Wednesday’s Whopper to their menus in New York state and everywhere starting October 10. The new option is part of Burger King's "The Addams Family Menu", and "features a purple potato bun topped with black sesame seeds and Swiss cheese".

The new Addams Family menu will also feature Gomez's Churro Fries, Thing's Rings, and Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake for a limited time.

The seasonal menu additions come not long after Burger King announced their three finalists of the first ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest, where the franchise let the fans create their very own dream Whopper for a prize.

