WATCH: New York Driver Makes Bonehead Move in Front of Cop

Police pulled over the driver of a purple Dodge after they made a huge mistake leaving the Brewster car show over the weekend.

A very active community of sports car enthusiasts lives in the Hudson Valley. During the summer months, you can find a car show pretty much every weekend. When an official car show isn't happening, informal meet-ups will pop up at parking lots in towns across the region

While most of these car fans are simply trying to have some fun, there are a few boneheads that wind up giving the hobbyists a bad name. You may remember footage we shared of a car club that was traveling in a caravan through New Paltz, New York. One car attempted to "drift" around a turn and wound up crashing their expensive ride on the rocks on the way to Lake Minnewaska.

Driver in Brewster Called Out For "Idiot" Move After Car Show

On Sunday, the Elks Lodge in Brewster hosted its annual car show on Route 22. A Reddit user captured footage of some of the cars leaving the show when a purple Dodge Challenger displaying a political flag decided to break what Tire Meets Road calls the "unwritten rule" of all car shows.

The footage shows the brightly-colored car driver performing an "obnoxious" burnout as it leaves the car show grounds. As the engine revs you can hear the car's wheels stretching while smoke fills the roadway. The stunt was not only noticed by onlookers who could be seen shaking their heads but also by a county sheriff who was sitting right at the exit.

The cop immediately throws on their lights and pulls up behind the car, presumably pulling the driver over.

According to TMR, it's understood that doing burnouts or stunts while leaving a sanctioned car show is a major party foul. The car enthusiast website says that it's not only disrespectful to the host of the show, but is a danger to other attendees. One of the commenters on the Reddit thread where the video was posted says that stunts like this wind up ruining things for everyone.

We lost our weekly summer car show because some young do**he in a Mustang showed off and plowed into a telephone pole when exiting the parking lot. The host mall and their insurance company feared possible liability and no more shows.

Other car enthusiasts piled on the driver in the comments, showing delight in the fact that he was "stupid enough" to pull the move right in front of a police officer. Burning out in an "exhibition of speed" could result in fines up to $525 and/or 30 days in jail in New York State.

