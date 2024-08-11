Another Stunning, Magnificent Bobcat Sighting in Hudson Valley [Photos]

This beautiful Bobcat was spotted this week in Dutchess County.

Bobcat sightings aren't all that rare in the Hudson Valley. We've talked about them before. Back in October of 2023, we covered a story about a magnificent Bobcat captured on a trail camera in the Hopewell Junction/East Fishkill, NY area. One radio dj talked about a Bobcat sighting in his own backyard back in 2019.

In early 2022, police were warning residents about multiple bobcat sightings in parts of the Hudson Valley. While they don't really pose too much of a threat to adult humans, people were told to watch out for their pets and small children. A close encounter occured this past Monday afternoon in the town of LaGrange area off Rt 55 near Apple Valley Plaza.

Kelly Reyes tells us it was Monday afternoon around 1pm when she let her dog, Dixie, outside as usual. "I thought it was strange how she sat at the highest point in our backyard staring at the woods. It looked as if she was trying to guard our house from whatever may pass by. I snapped a quick pic because I thought it was cute." she said.

A few minutes after letting her inside, something caught her eye out the back kitchen window. She wasn't sure exactly what it was at first, but she ran to get her two boys before it took off. "My son, Richie was pretty certain it was a bobcat, while Charlie was curious about its every move. We watched for a while, as it walked the perimeter of our backyard; it seemed to be stalking an animal in our woods."

"After a couple of minutes It jumped into the woods. We were about to head out for the afternoon, but we definitely took our time leaving the house after that!" Reyes said. Stay safe out there Hudaon Valley, and stay alert!

Check photos below of the Bobcat captured on camera in LaGrange, NY

