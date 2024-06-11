What Happened to Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop?

Blondie's Bagels & Bait closed its doors a couple of months ago with seemingly no explanation.

Who doesn't love a good bagel? There are so many great bagel options throughout the Hudson Valley area. A matter of fact, New York is the bagel capital of the world, with the annual Bagel Festival held each summer in Monticello (see New York's #1 Bagel Festival Returns for 2024.)

The popularity of bagels in the Hudson Valley is astounding. Just last year we covered Moonrise Bagels, the popular stuffed bagels out of Woodstock that were featured on NBC's Today Show. They are now prepping for a new Poughkeepsie location set to open in July.

Another bagel shop that had a promising future was Blondie's Bagels & Bait in the Freedom Business Center plaza Lagrangeville, next to McDonald's and Arlington High School. A write up just this past February entitled Delicious Bagels Hidden in this Lagrangeville, NY Bait Shop praised the business that had been open for 3 years with the odd combo of providing bait for fishermen as well as delectable bagels. (odd as it may be to some, the concept seemed to have been working.) They also produced some popular stuffed bagels of their own called The BombShells.

Why Did Blondie's Bagels & Bait Close?

Blondie's Bagels & Bait reportedly closed some months back. We reached out to the business via telephone and the number was no longer in service. We tried to inquire about details on the closing through the business Facebook page but didn't get a response.

A Google listing of the business states that it is Permanently closed.

Blondie's Bagels Moving to Clearwater, Florida?

Although the last update from administrators on the Blondie's Bagels & Bait Facebook page was an updated cover photo back in March, a question by a customer left a few weeks ago on the page got an interesting response.

Safina Bumar wrote, "Hi why did you close? We drove up from Boston. We’re devastated ". A response from the Blondie's Bagels & Bait Facebook page reads, "we r opening in Clearwater beach soon."

So while an answer still wasn't given as to why Blondie's Bagels closed in Lagrangeville, one can assume from the Facebook posting that the owners have decided to pack up and move to Florida, with plans to reopen the business in the sunshine state. Whatever the case, best of luck to the owners on the their future plans. Next time we visit sunny Florida, we'll be on the lookout for Blondie's.

