No one can say for sure what it was, maybe it was the seemingly the never-ending heat wave combined with overwhelming humidity or maybe it was some other extemporaneous factors, but the point remains that the month of July while not technically not over yet, was a wildly active month for members of New York State's law enforcement.

From Upstate, to Rockland and Westchester and everywhere else in between, all month long law enforcement from across the state was called to various locations for various incidents and reports of serious acts of crime. The following here, is a short comprised list of just some of the noteworthy and attention grabbing incidents that law enforcement has handled and are continuing handle at this time.

Alleged Senior Assault in Westchester

This first story comes from just recently as a law enforcement was called to a residence in Westchester County for an alleged assault of an elderly male individual who allegedly was assaulted by his own roomate. What exactly lead to the dispute wasn't quite clear but the elderly victim according to reports required medical treatment for the numerous bumps and cruises incurred during the event.

Full Story Here: Westchester County Senior Injured in Alleged Assault by Roomate

This second starts off like many stories involving law enforcement. Cops are out, watching the roads and one vehicle for one reason or another grabs their attention more so than the other vehicles on the road. Maybe it was speeding, maybe some other traffic violation, but one way or another those lights start flashing and next thing you know you're pulled over on the side of the road.

After a few questions and officers determination, now it's an investigation and the K-9 partner is getting a call. It's amazing the things a dogs nose can sniff out.

Full Story Here: Illegal Firearms Seized by New York State Police in Upstate NY

Obviously law enforcement don't just simply deal with incidents in a moment. Some cases require a little more time and homework or better term would be, investigation. Like in this next case where law enforcement agencies from across New York State descended upon Rockland to raid a residence filed with illegal firearms and firearm parts.

Full Story Here: Suspects Arrested in Rockland County Massive Illegal Firearms Raid

Next we have another case where here in the local Poughkeepsie area, a local man found himself in a similar situation to our previous entrants on the list, in the middle of traffic stop after officers on the road saw something they needed to address.

Just like the previous and investigation begins which is accompanied by a search and then the discovery of an illegal firearm. Not just any illegal firearm though, a "defaced" firearm, or firearm that has had its identifying markers brushed off and wiped away. Weapons of this nature have grown n popularity over the years because if used in a crime they are incredibly difficult if not impossible to match to said crime.

Full Story Here: Poughkeepsie Man Now Facing Charges for Possession of "Defaced" Weapon

Finally we have a case which even right now is still being investigated by members of the Haverstraw Police. Right at the beginning just before people across the country celebrated America's birthday day, Haverstraw Police were called to the scene of a shooting that resulted in the death of one dividual.

Days following the incident police identified a suspect, accompanied with a photo and description, but since then it had seemingly been quite. That was until just recently where Haverstraw Police announced that a reward is available for any citizen who can provide information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

All of those details and our full coverage of the incident can be found in the link below, like the previous links to the previous stories.

Full Story Here: Haverstraw Police Offering Reward for Help in Homicide Investigation

