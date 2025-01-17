The 7 Best Relaxing Getaways in the Hudson Valley

There are two types of people when it comes to vacation. There are people who like to travel around and find adventure and people who like to use their time off to relax.

While I tend to be the person looking for a mountain to hike or a city to explore, sometimes, you need to take even just one afternoon to unwind every once in a while. Whether you're looking for a romantic staycation or a just looking to get a few kinks out after a stressful week, the Hudson Valley has some great spa options to explore.

Get our free mobile app

Now, I know what you're thinking...who can afford to go to a spa these days? And quite frankly, they're not cheap! But this list we've put together is organized in a way that should give you a good idea of the different options that are out there.

From easy 60-minute sessions to full-on overnight experiences, you can find some pretty great places that won't completely break the bank.

Spas in the Hudson Valley For everyday couples to lottery winners... Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

So, if you do decide to opt for the staycation and pick a place to spend an overnight, you might need some more ideas on things to do while in the area.

Now, you're not really supposed to drink alcohol before or right after a massage because they can take a lot out of you. But, if you're staying for a bit, the Hudson Valley has some scenic and award-winning wineries that are the perfect addition to a relaxing weekend.

Check out a couple of suggestions here:

Wineries with the Best Views in the Hudson Valley Enjoy some of New York's finest wines while taking in some of the best views in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers