Best Sounding Theater in the World Now in New York State

A theater in New York has just been named the “world’s best sounding theater” thanks to an impressive state-of-the-art technological upgrade.

New York state is packed with legendary stages, from historic Broadway’s venues to the Bardavon Opera House in Poughkeepsie, the Palace Theatre in Albany, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. While all of those theaters are a great place to catch a show, another famous New York theater now officially sounds better than all of them.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Best Sounding Theater in the World is in New York State

A nearly 100-year-old theater in New York City recently received a major upgrade with the installation of Sphere Immersive Sound, a next-generation audio system that’s already turning heads in Las Vegas. Radio City Music Hall announced that its legendary theater at Rockefeller Center will debut the new system during the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

What is Sphere Immersive Sound?

Sphere Immersive Sound uses advanced 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis to create what’s described as "headphone-quality sound without the headphones". No matter where you sit, from the front row of the orchestra to the back of the third mezzanine, the sound will be clear, balanced, and consistent. More than 7,000 individually powered speakers give engineers the ability to control and shape sound throughout the room, even sending specific audio to different parts of the theater.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The technology was designed for immersive spaces like the Sphere in Las Vegas and is now bringing that same level of innovation to venues in New York City, including the Beacon Theater.

Radio City may have opened in 1932, but with this new system, it’s about to sound brand new. David Byrne's Who is the Sky? tour ends at the venue on Saturday. The Sphere Immersive Sound is set to debut on November 6, when the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes officially kicks off its 2025 season.

Over 100 'Fun Facts' About The Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.