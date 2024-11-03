The Best of the Hudson Valley Wrapped Up in a Really Random Acrostic Poem

It's impossible to capture every great thing about the Hudson Valley. Alas, it's important to stop and think every once in a while about just how great the area we live in is. Some say the best way to express your feelings is through song. We opted for poem (sort of, not entirely) instead.

Without further ado:

H for Holy Cow That's a Lot of Tourists!

We're going to get the controversial one out of the way up front. Because of all of the other great things I am about to mention about the Hudson Valley, yes, the tourism scene is exploding, especially in the peak foliage months.

However, with more and more movies opting to film up here and social influencers sharing all the cool stuff that's here, it's becoming a year-round attraction. While the traffic sucks, at least our local businesses are getting business!

U for Ugh, Those Views Sure Are Pretty

Perhaps the #1 reason so many people flock to the area. Picturesque mountain ranges aside, this year alone the Hudson Valley has hosted some of the most stunning sky-related events. From the average breathtaking sunset all the way to once-in-a-lifetime meteor showers and multiple opportunities to see the northern lights, it's really a beautiful place to live.

D for Damn, That's a Lot of Local Breweries and Cideries and Wineries and Distilleries

The area has become a mecca of places to get locally-made beverages of all kinds. You could spend an entire weekend following the wine trail or trying to hit as many breweries as possible.

You can even find a fair amount of non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy at a lot of these places too.

S for Seasons! All 4 of 'Em!

While the Fall is possibly the most popular time to enjoy the area, the Hudson Valley is graced with every season, unlike places like Florida where the snowbirds tend to flock the minute it drops below 60 degrees.

In my humble opinion, it's a gift to see this area through every season. From serene snowy mornings to hazy summer sunsets, there's so much to take in.

O for Old

No, I don't mean the demographic...

The area is flooded with some incredibly significant American history. Did you know the oldest intersection in America is in the Hudson Valley? From the architecture to the moments of history themselves, the Hudson Valley has lived many lives.

N for Not Underrated Areas

We all know the Hudson Valley has its fair share of hidden gems, but it also has quite a lot of very popular towns, Main Streets, and cities that everyone kind of defaults to *cough* Beacon *cough cough* New Paltz.

These places are obviously not underrated, but honestly, I don't even think they're overrated. I would even dare to say they're pretty appropriately rated.

V for Vocal as Hell

There are a lot of communities around the Hudson Valley that are not afraid to share their thoughts and feelings about what's going on in their areas.

New roundabouts, bad drivers, and articles from local radio stations can lead to absolute brawls on Facebook. Truly one of a kind.

A for Ah! Wild Animals Everywhere!

It's always pretty special when someone catches a critter on their ring doorbell. Can you even remember a time when you saw a coyote in your backyard and didn't share it on Facebook? In all seriousness though, I personally love seeing all of the runaway goats, pigs, sheep, horses, moose, etc. on my timeline. Please continue to share.

The jury is still pretty split on whether we're allowed to be frightened of snakes or not, but even the casual black bear sightings are pretty fun.

L for Love Those Local Restaurants

You can't talk about the Hudson Valley as a whole without mentioning the culinary scene here. Aside from the fact that the literal Culinary Institute of America is in the Hudson Valley, even the small businesses and restaurants are absolutely fantastic.

Another L for Live, Laugh, Love

You can do 'em all here!

E for Eggbert

The dude is an icon. It's kind of crazy because, respectfully, he's a bit scary-looking. But he's a local treasure and probably the most fail-proof way to determine if someone is actually from the Hudson Valley.

Y for whY Would You Ever Leave?

Sure, the tourists get frustrating and the winters get cold, but the Hudson Valley is such a special little corner of the country. It's home to some of the most beautiful mountains, successful breweries, delicious restaurants, and so much more. While the area isn't immune to change, the heart and soul of this area are the people and the small businesses that make it up.

