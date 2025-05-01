Hudson Valley Only has 1 of the Top 10 Supermarkets in the U.S.

A recent survey of the best supermarkets in the country reveals that the Hudson Valley is missing out on all of them except for one.

Going to the supermarket is a necessary evil for most New Yorkers. As we discovered during the pandemic, the grocery store is an essential business that people have no choice but to shop at, even if it means risking their lives.

Unfortunately, the importance of the supermarket means that many stores can get away with less than amazing service and quality, knowing that we've got no choice but to spend our money there anyway.

canva canva loading...

Common Complaints About Hudson Valley, New York Supermarkets

The issues that most Hudson Valley customers have at local supermarkets are similar to the ones shared by shoppers across the country in a survey from Solitaired. The website analyzed reviews and feedback from grocery store chains all over the United States, ranking the best individual stores as well as the most popular supermarket chains.

They found that most shoppers complain about poor customer service, long lines, low-quality products and high prices. After taking these attributes into consideration, the website compiled a list of the most loved and most hated grocery store chains.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Only One Top-Ranking Grocery Store Has Location in Hudson Valley, New York

Unfortunately, only one of the best supermarket chains has a location in the Hudson Valley. Aldi was listed as the fifth-best grocery store brand in the country, behind Trader Joe's, which came in first, Publix, WinCo Foods and H-E-B.

While the Hudson Valley is home to only one of the top 10 supermarket chains, the region offers two of the worst-ranked places to buy groceries. The list ranks Walmart as the second-worst to go shopping after the lowest-ranking store, King Soopers, which is a chain located in the Rocky Mountains. The other is Dollar General, which was listed as the fifth-worst place to purchase food.

While these are the overall rankings, Solitaired also lists the best and worst stores in the country based on individual attributes like price and customer service.

Supermarkets In New York State With The Most Satisfied Shoppers New York State is lucky enough to be home to 8 of the top 10 grocery stores in America.