Hudson Valley Hotspot Named Best Place in USA to Watch Foliage

Forget Vermont and Massachusetts. According to the experts, the Hudson Valley is this year's top spot for leaf peeping in the country.

We still have a few weeks left until the fall foliage begins to explode in a symphony of yellows, reds and oranges, but Travel and Leisure is already out with its annual list of the best places to see the autumn colors.

Last year, the magazine placed Bucks County, Pennsylvania in the top spot. This year, the number one place is much closer to home. The Hudson Valley has been named as the best place to see the changing leaves, with five local hotspots listed as must-visit destinations in the fall.

At second place on the list was Boulder, Colorado, followed by Snoqualmie Valley in Washington. Buck's County, Pennsylvania and Bretton Woods, New Hampshire both round out the top five. Classic fall foliage destinations in Vermont and Massachusetts were listed at the bottom of the top ten for 2025, filling in the ninth and tenth spots.

The Best Places to View Fall Foliage in the Hudson Valley

According to Travel and Leisure, there are several reasons why the Hudson Valley took the top leaf-peeping spot this year. Fall activities like pick-your-own orchards, the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze in Croton-On-Hudson, wine trails and shopping in towns that feel like you're in a Hallmark Movie are just a few of the things that make the Hudson Valley a great destination this time of year.

But if you really want to experience fall, the magazine suggests five of the best spots in the region to peep some leaves.

The top spots for viewing the foliage in the Hudson Valley include Harriman State Park, Hudson Highland State Park Preserve, the Walkway Over the Hudson and Hudson River Skywalk and Route 52. The scenic roadway winds through the Shawangunk Mountains between Pine Bush and Ellenville, with several lookout points to stop and take in the views.

