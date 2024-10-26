Yelp Shares Top 25 Places to Drink in the Hudson Valley But Missed 5 of the Best

Popular reviewing site Yelp just released its list of the top 25 places to drink in the Hudson Valley.

The list includes places to drink anything from alcoholic beverages to coffee. The ranking was made by the "Yelp Elite Squad". The list was generated using a "total volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members between August 2023 and August 2024."

Yelp's Top 25 Places to Drink in the Hudson Valley

Don't get me wrong, Yelp highlighted some of the most popular (for a reason) places to grab a drink in the area. The top 25 list includes familiar favorites like Mill House Brewing in Poughkeepsie, Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston and Benmarl Winery in Marlboro.

There are a couple of lesser-known but equally as amazing spots listed by Yelp too.

5 Places Snubbed by Yelp's Top 25 Places to Drink in the Hudson Valley

While everyone is entitled to their own opinions and everyone's got different things they look for in a place to drink, there are 5 places that are pretty stellar that were not mentioned by Yelp this time around.

Millbrook Vineyard

Millbrook Vineyard is easily one of the most picturesque wineries in the Hudson Valley. With sprawling mountain views as far as the eye can see, it's a beautiful place to enjoy a glass of wine.

From flights to full bottles, Millbrook has a delicious variety of wines with stunning interiors and exteriors to spend a day with friends.

Newburgh Brewing Company

If you enjoy some entertainment with your beverage, Newburgh Brewing Company is absolutely the place to go. Outside of their fabulous beers on tap ranging from high abv IPAs to lighter lagers, there's always a fun event going on at Newburgh Brewing.

Live music? Trivia? Book clubs? Soccer? They've got it all!

Lagusta's Luscious Cafe

Located right off the Rail Trail in New Paltz, Lagusta's is possibly most known for its selection of vegan sweets. But, it's also a wonderful place to grab a beverage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lagusta's Luscious Chocolates (@lagustasluscious)

From golden turmeric teas to seasonally catered lattes and coffees, Lagustas is always bringing the heat with its unique coffee creations. P.S. while you're already there getting coffee, it is absolutely worth it to splurge on some of their chocolate or a baked good.

Zeus Brewing Company

Zeus often comes to mind when thinking about great places to grab a drink. While their beers are consistently solid, their cocktails are fun, and the food is pretty bangin', there's just no beating the view from their rooftop.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zeus Brewing Company (@zeusbrewingco)

Being one of the only rooftop bars along the Hudson River, it's a truly scenic place to enjoy a drink.

Agave

Now, Agave only recently opened in New Paltz this year, which would keep it from making Yelp's Top 25 list. However, despite it being very new, Agave is a fabulous place to get a drink.



The restaurant already holds a 4.7-star rating on Google with many commenting on the beautiful atmosphere, delicious cocktails, and tasty food to go along with it.

If you're looking for more new places to enjoy in the area, here are a bunch that have opened in 2024 alone:

