Beacon Family Stars in HBO Reality Series Streaming on Max

A Hudson Valley family is starring in a new documentary series that follows their life-changing journey that has begun in Beacon, New York.

Coming From America debuted on the HBO streaming service, Max, on September 5. The six-episode reality series follows different families as they make the decision to pack up their lives and move abroad. Cameras follow the Smiley family from Beacon, New York as they attempt to relocate to Zambia, Africa.

Against the wishes of their extended family, the couple decides to relocate to Zambia in an effort to expose their children to a different way of life. As an interracial couple, Elaine and Gabe Smiley say the fears they have raising their Black children in America is one of the reasons they decided to make the move.

While the other families in the series appear to be ill-prepared for relocating abroad, the Smileys have a solid plan that includes securing a two-year position for Gabe at Lusaka International Community School. The job offers some financial stability as well as a place for their children to go to school.

The move comes with many challenges including Elaine's difficulty learning how to drive in Africa and Gabe's fish-out-of-water experience as a white man living in Zambia. They quickly discover that Africa is very different than the United States and many of the activities that they're used to, like walking their dog, are seen as odd by locals.

In the first episode of the series, tension is built around the strained relationship between Elaine and Gabe's mother who announces she is coming for a surprise visit to stay at their new home in Zambia.

The season premiere of Coming From America is currently streaming on Max, with new episodes to be released every Thursday.

