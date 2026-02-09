The Boris Show asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries -- and man, did you deliver.

From the Hudson Valley's best sandwiches, tacos, coffee, and more, residents spoke up and spoke out to represent their favorites. After weeks of voting, we've finally tallied up your responses and can crown this year's winners!

Best Pizza in the Hudson Valley

This year, we are excited to announce that Cascarino's in Montgomery has been voted as having the Best Pizza in the Hudson Valley!

Cascarino's is a family-run business of the Hudson Valley that offers not only great pizza, but heroes, wings, and homemade sauces to go as well!

If you want to check out Cascarino's for yourself, you can stop by at 121 Hawkins Drive in Montgomery, NY.