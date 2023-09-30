One of the best Italian restaurants in the Hudson Valley is for sale after three and a half decades of serving hungry customers.

We recently held a survey of our listeners, asking them what country makes their favorite food. The majority of them chose either Mexican or Italian food. It's no wonder the Hudson Valley is home to so many taco and pasta restaurants.

Sadly, it seems that one of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in the region is now up for sale.

"Once in a Blue Moon Opportunity"

It's not often a successful restaurant business with impeccable reviews goes up for sale. Potter Realty is calling the sale a "once in a blue moon opportunity" for someone looking to take over a restaurant with a built-in customer base and stellar reputation.

According to the listing, Christina's Restaurant on Ulster Avenue in Kingston is being offered for $1.9 million. Owners Pete and Liz are selling both the commercial real estate and the business.

More Than Just an Italian Restaurant

Many customers rave about Christina's Italian offerings, but there's much more to this award-winning restaurant. Their signature warm burrata board is a "must order", as well as their huge portions of lasagna and penne ala vodka. The restaurant also offers a wide range of other interesting menu items including a unique meatloaf rolled in spinach with mozzarella cheese and a roast turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and all the tastes of Thanksgiving year-round.

Recently Renovated

The restaurant was recently closed down for two days in August to complete kitchen renovations. It's unclear if the upgrades were planned before the restaurant was put up for sale or in anticipation of putting it on the market.

