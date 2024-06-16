Mystery Of The Amazing Hudson River Superyacht Unraveled

Mystery Of The Amazing Hudson River Superyacht Unraveled

Photo credit: Dana Maria Basilone, Todd Kirkland/Getty Images, Canva

We've confirmed who the owner is of the massive vessel spotted recently on the Hudson River.

In the story we recently published entitled Who's Superyacht Was This Spotted on Hudson River?, we talked about a photo posted to social media by Dana Maria Basilone near Garrison, NY that drew a lot of speculation over who the owner was. People were speculating everyone from George Soros, Billy Joel and Steven Spielberg to Robert De Niro.

Many people also insisted that the superyacht belonged to Atlanta Falcons owner and Home Depot co-owner Arthur Blank, who owns a $180 million yacht called the Dreamboat,  a luxurious 90-meter superyacht by Oceanco. The Dreamboat is designed to accommodate 23 guests.

Superyacht Mystery Solved

After receiving multiple e-mails following the publication of the  "superyacht story" , we were able to confirm that massive vessel does indeed belong to Arthur Blank.

Blank from Queens, NY is an American businessman best known for being a co-founder of the home improvement retailer The Home Depot. Blank also owns two professional sports teams based in Atlanta, Georgia- the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League (NFL) and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer (MLS), the latter of which won the 2018 MLS Cup – and is chairman of their parent company, AMB Group LLC.

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
I had put my email address out to see if anyone could confirm who the owner of the superyacht was and as I said we were flooded with numerous emails. One in particular confirming that the owner was Arthur Blank came form Megyacht News editor Diane Byrne. Check out a great article here from 2019 by Megayacht News about the yacht Dreamboat.

You really can't ask for a better source for confirmation on this story, than from the editor of a publication called Megayacht News. Right??? Thank you Diane and everyone else that reached out with info.

