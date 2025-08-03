Multiple Arrests Made in Largest Gun Trafficking Case in Orange County History

Major and historic news came out of the office of the Orange County District Attorney, David M. Hoovler. The news was that between the District Attorney's Office and multiple other law enforcement agencies, multiples arrests had been made in what the DA called the "largest gun trafficking case" in the history of Orange County.

The Iron Pipeline Conspiracy

Word of the historic case was first announced by DA Hoovler on Wednesday afternoon. In a post issued to his Facebook page, DA Hoovler spoke about the major investigation and its targeting of the "Iron Pipeline Conspiracy". The Iron Pipeline Conspiracy investigation had agencies gathering information on firearms, including handguns and assault weapons being trafficked and sold illegally in Orange County.

It was also stated that the majority of the weapons made their way to Orange County for illegal sales from the states of Pennsylvania and Georgia. At this time, DA Hoovler stated that 20 defendants have been charged with crimes related to the possession and sale of guns and narcotics.

DA Hoovler in the same post also issued a media advisory for today August, 1, 2025. In the advisory it was stated that DA Hoovler would be joined by multiple other leaders of Orange Counties law enforcement, including Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta, City of Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw, DEA New York SAC Frank Tarentino, and others, would be holding an event speaking on the historic announcement.

Orange County Law Enforcement

The event was held today at the Orange County Offices, at 23 Hatfield Lane in Goshen, NY, from 10am-11am. More information is expected as the investigation progresses over time.

This was a multi-agency effort that relied on cooperation and communication between all units. The DA's Office, the Orange County Sheriff's, the cities of Middletown, Port Jervis, Newburgh Police Department's, and the DEA of New York.

We will continue to monitor and provide new information on this investigation if or when it becomes available.

