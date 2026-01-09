Putnam County Man Arrested on DWI and False Reporting Charges

You've probably heard it multiple times before, but people do stupid things when they drink, and two things that definitely don't mix together well are drinking and driving. It's quite literally, a lethal combination. Now luckily, a recent situation in Putnam County didn't result in anyone being severely injured or dying, but the levels of stupidity were definitely exceptional.

Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Southeast

Members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office were required recently for what originally was a call for a stolen vehicle in the town of Southeast. The incident occurred over the weekend on Sunday, January 4, 2026, when at around 10.55p.m, a report of a vehicle larceny in progress came in.

The report was made by an individual identified as 35-year old, Scott A. Endrulat, of the Town of Carmel. According to the press release issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Endrualt claimed that he stopped on the side of the roadway to check on an injured deer, and that during that time, an unknown individual entered his vehicle and stole it. If that statement gives you skeptical hippo eyes or blips started to pop up on your radar, you're not wrong for getting that feeling.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Carmel Avenue and Drewville Road, and upon arrival discovered the allegedly stolen vehicle located crashed nearby. Law enforcement began an investigation and during that time is when the truth came out. During the investigation, Endrulat admitted that the vehicle larceny report was false and that he had crashed his vehicle. Further investigation determined that Endrulat was intoxicated by alcohol, he failed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

Charges Against

Endrualt was charged for the crimes of Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor; Driving While Intoxicated; and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Endrualt was later released with appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Southeast Court at a later date. The reason for Endrualt's release was reportedly do to New York State bail reform.

