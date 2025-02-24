Anyone who's anyone in the Hudson Valley has undoubtedly stopped by a Stewart's Shops location at some point in time and many here in the Hudson Valley are daily visitors. Whether you need to feed your car or fuel yourself with the first morning cup of coffee, Stewart's Shop's are beloved in the Hudson Valley.

That is why recent news has made some major headlines because just like you may have seen in an episode of one the various Law & Order series or really any cop drama, one of these local Stewart's Shops locations played as the scene for a robbery last week in Ulster County.

Robbery at Stewart's Shop

The robbery in question took place back on Monday February, 17, 2025 at the Stewart's Shops located in the Town of Wawarsing in Ulster County on Route 209. The entire ordeal was detailed in a press release issued by the New York State Police and it culminated with the arrest of a suspect.

According to the press release, the incident took place shortly before the Stewart's Shop closed for the night at 11pm. At approximately 10:58pm, State troopers responded to a panic alarm triggered at the location.

Upon arrival Troopers began their preliminary investigation of the scene. That investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store, approached a female employee, and demanded money.

The suspect was armed with a firearm and pointed the weapon at the employee's back and threated harm if she did not comply. Once the ordeal was over, the suspect fled the store.

The suspect was described as being a male, wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, white sneakers, and a blue ski mask. Law enforcement would continue their investigation and just days later, their efforts would pay off.

Robbery Suspect Arrested and Charged

A mere two days after the robbery on Wednesday February 19, 2025, law enforcement would find their suspect and subsequently placed him under arrest.

The suspect was identified as 55-year old Thomas E. Miller of Kerhonkson, NY. Miller was charged with

Robbery in the 1st Degree Forcible Theft Armed with a Deadly Weapon (E felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree Loaded Firearm (C felony)

Following his arrest, Miller was later taken to Ulster County CAP Court for his arraignment and then afterward was remanded to Ulster County Jail with bail set at $100K cash, $200K bond.

At this point in time, the case is considered "ongoing" and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the State Police Ellenville BCI at 845-626-2800.

