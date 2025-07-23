Police say that a crash Friday morning has lead to two people suffering injuries. WWNY reports that two members of the Amish community were hurt after a vehicle struck a horse-drawn carriage at an intersection in New York state.

According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state. This makes New York state fourth in the country for Amish people.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested Stemming From Fatal Amish Buggy Crash

Unfortunately, the ultra-Orthodox Amish world and the modern world can come in close proximity on the back roads of the state, resulting in fatal accidents. Amish are especially vulnerable in these situations due to not having the safety protocols that modern vehicles provide.

Yet Another Amish Buggy Crash In New York State Leads To Injuries

WWNY reports that a car collided with a horse-drawn Amish buggy on County Route 54 in the town of Clayton, New York. The crash happened Friday morning, as deputies say the 38-year-old driver from Chaumont hit the back of the buggy.

Two Amish people were thrown from the buggy, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the car was ticketed. Sadly, WWNY reports that the horse had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

How to Share the Road with an Amish Horse and Buggy Safely traveling in a community with an Amish population is a matter of remembering a few, quick tips to avoid a collision with a horse and buggy. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

The recent rash of vehicle and carriage crashes lead one Sheriff in New York state to issue a message to drivers. Sheriff Mike Carpenelli told WWNY "as silly as it sounds, people want a better answer but pay attention.".

What the Sheriff is talking about is the number of Amish residents prevalent in some parts of New York state, and the need for motorists and carriages to be able to safely share the road.

Unfortunately, crashes between motor vehicles and Amish carriages have become all too common in the state of New York. Since Amish do not use cars or trucks, residents from their settlements travel in horse drawn buggies to get to where they have to go.

This can cause a traffic problems, as both the carriages and much faster modern vehicles have to share narrow, backcountry roads across areas of Upstate New York.