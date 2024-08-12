New York And Hudson Valley Make Top Adventure Hotspots List
New research reveals the top 10 best states to visit for an adventure vacation, and New York and Hudson Valley among must-visit places.
The study conducted by Westgate Branson Resorts analyzed data for nine key indicators that contribute to an adventurous vacation, which typically involves activities that offer excitement, adrenaline, and exploration. These factors were then combined into an index to give each state a total score and were ranked accordingly to discover the top destinations in America for an adventurous getaway. For example, factors such as the number of hiking trails were examined in each state, as well as national parks, nature reserves, mountain ranges, and more.
Also See: New York Park Ranked Among Most Dangerous in America
Florida placed number 1 for an adventurous vacation in the United States, according to the research. Florida took the top spot due to its impressive index score of 78.09 out of 100 and came out on top for a number of factors the study analyzed. For instance, the state ranked as the most Instagrammable state for an adventure vacation, boasting over 604,000 combined posts under hashtags such as #FloridaNature, #FloridaCamping, and #FloridaHikes.
Additionally, Florida ranked number one for the TripAdvisor category studied, with the highest number of terms related to adventure and/or nature used in reviews for state activities on TripAdvisor, such as ‘hike’, ‘road trip’, and ‘wilderness’.
In second place is California, as the second-best state for a thrilling vacation this year, scoring 70.82. California stands as a haven for adventurers, boasting the highest number of national parks among all states, with nine. California offers a wide range of adventure activities including, surfing, skiing, hiking, camping, and exploring national parks like Yosemite and Joshua Tree. California also ranked second for the number of TripAdvisor reviews of state activities that include adventurous keywords.
New York Places Third On Top Adventure Hotspots List
New York claimed the third spot. Beyond the busy streets of New York City, the state offers outdoor enthusiasts a number of opportunities, with exploring the scenic Hudson Valley among the list of must-do things including hiking in the Adirondack Mountains. Kayaking on the Finger Lakes was also on the list of thngs to do in New York. Despite not exhibiting notably strong performances in many metrics, New York excelled with a total score of 65.56.
Following closely, Virginia received a total score of 65.45, making it the fourth ideal state for an action-packed vacation. Most notably, Virginia ranks second for the number of hiking trails in the state and has the fifth-highest number of nature reserves in the United States, with 164 reserves.
The study revealed that Ohio secures the fifth spot, with a total index score of 65.16 out of a possible 100. The state boasts high scores across the board, placing in the top five for factors such as the number of skydiving opportunities, number of wildlife areas, and hiking trails available. Most notably, Ohio places as the fifth most Instagrammable state for an adventure vacation. The state has a combined number of 147,794 hashtags for adventure-related hashtags, such as #OhioNature and #OhioWildlife.
Rounding out the top 10 were Pennsyvania in sixth, Wisconsin seventh, Massachusetts eighth, Missouri ninth and Texas tenth.
Mark Waltrip, COO of Westgate Branson Resorts commented on the findings: “The United States is overflowing with fantastic adventure travel destinations. Whether you are drawn to hiking, mountain biking, climbing, camping, or other outdoor activities, there are plenty of beautiful spots to enjoy your favorite adventure.”
“However, not all states offer the same level of adventure for outdoor enthusiasts, with some having an edge over others. This research provides valuable insights into the best states to visit this summer for those seeking an unforgettable experience in the great outdoors.”
“Interestingly, Missouri ranks among the top ten. Missouri is a destination of endless excitement, blending entertainment with thrilling outdoor adventures. Nestled in the heart of the mountains, Westgate Branson Woods Resort offers newly refurbished, expansive luxury villas with breathtaking views of the surrounding Ozark Mountains. Conveniently located near Branson's vacation hotspots, Westgate Branson Woods places families at the center of the excitement, including renowned attractions like Silver Dollar City, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and much more.”
Check out the Full 50 State Ranking below.
Full ranking:
Rank
State
Total index score (/100)
1
Florida
78.09
2
California
70.82
3
New York
65.56
4
Virginia
65.45
5
Ohio
65.16
6
Pennsylvania
64.76
7
Wisconsin
64.16
8
Massachusetts
61.99
9
Missouri
61.40
10
Texas
61.38
11
Illinois
61.11
12
Michigan
60.46
13
Oregon
59.68
14
New Jersey
58.25
15
North Carolina
58.14
16
Georgia
57.98
17
Colorado
55.99
18
Washington
55.52
19
Utah
55.47
20
Arizona
54.7
21
Maryland
53.32
22
Indiana
53.28
23
Tennessee
53.15
24
Minnesota
52.51
25
Nevada
52.35
26
Montana
51.69
27
Maine
51.62
28
Iowa
48.79
29
Arkansas
48.37
30
South Carolina
48.19
31
Alabama
48.05
32
West Virginia
47.49
33
Connecticut
46.48
34
Vermont
45.91
35
Kansas
45.33
36
Idaho
44.56
37
Oklahoma
43.99
38
Louisiana
43.59
39
New Mexico
43.15
40
Kentucky
42.46
41
Nebraska
39.87
42
Alaska
38.88
43
Hawaii
37.8
44
Rhode Island
37.78
45
North Dakota
37.7
46
Delaware
37.64
47
New Hampshire
36.41
48
Wyoming
36.13
49
South Dakota
34.82
50
Mississippi
31.65
