New York And Hudson Valley Make Top Adventure Hotspots List

New York And Hudson Valley Make Top Adventure Hotspots List

PATRICK TEWEY

New research reveals the top 10 best states to visit for an adventure vacation, and New York and Hudson Valley among must-visit places. 

The study conducted by Westgate Branson Resorts analyzed data for nine key indicators that contribute to an adventurous vacation, which typically involves activities that offer excitement, adrenaline, and exploration. These factors were then combined into an index to give each state a total score and were ranked accordingly to discover the top destinations in America for an adventurous getaway. For example, factors such as the number of hiking trails were examined in each state, as well as national parks, nature reserves, mountain ranges, and more. 

Also See: New York Park Ranked Among Most Dangerous in America

Florida placed number 1 for an adventurous vacation in the United States, according to the research. Florida took the top spot due to its impressive index score of 78.09 out of 100 and came out on top for a number of factors the study analyzed. For instance, the state ranked as the most Instagrammable state for an adventure vacation, boasting over 604,000 combined posts under hashtags such as #FloridaNature, #FloridaCamping, and #FloridaHikes.  

Additionally, Florida ranked number one for the TripAdvisor category studied, with the highest number of terms related to adventure and/or nature used in reviews for state activities on TripAdvisor, such as ‘hike’, ‘road trip’, and wilderness’. 

In second place is California, as the second-best state for a thrilling vacation this year, scoring 70.82. California stands as a haven for adventurers, boasting the highest number of national parks among all states, with nine. California offers a wide range of adventure activities including, surfing, skiing, hiking, camping, and exploring national parks like Yosemite and Joshua Tree. California also ranked second for the number of TripAdvisor reviews of state activities that include adventurous keywords. 

New York Places Third On Top Adventure Hotspots List

New York claimed the third spot. Beyond the busy streets of New York City, the state offers outdoor enthusiasts a number of opportunities, with exploring the scenic Hudson Valley among the list of must-do things including hiking in the Adirondack Mountains. Kayaking on the Finger Lakes was also on the list of thngs to do in New York. Despite not exhibiting notably strong performances in many metrics, New York excelled with a total score of 65.56. 

Following closely, Virginia received a total score of 65.45, making it the fourth ideal state for an action-packed vacation. Most notably, Virginia ranks second for the number of hiking trails in the state and has the fifth-highest number of nature reserves in the United States, with 164 reserves. 

The study revealed that Ohio secures the fifth spot, with a total index score of 65.16 out of a possible 100. The state boasts high scores across the board, placing in the top five for factors such as the number of skydiving opportunities, number of wildlife areas, and hiking trails available. Most notably, Ohio places as the fifth most Instagrammable state for an adventure vacation. The state has a combined number of 147,794 hashtags for adventure-related hashtags, such as #OhioNature and #OhioWildlife. 

Rounding out the top 10 were Pennsyvania in sixth, Wisconsin seventh, Massachusetts eighth, Missouri ninth and Texas tenth.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Mark Waltrip, COO of Westgate Branson Resorts commented on the findings: “The United States is overflowing with fantastic adventure travel destinations. Whether you are drawn to hiking, mountain biking, climbing, camping, or other outdoor activities, there are plenty of beautiful spots to enjoy your favorite adventure.” 

“However, not all states offer the same level of adventure for outdoor enthusiasts, with some having an edge over others. This research provides valuable insights into the best states to visit this summer for those seeking an unforgettable experience in the great outdoors.” 

Interestingly, Missouri ranks among the top ten. Missouri is a destination of endless excitement, blending entertainment with thrilling outdoor adventures. Nestled in the heart of the mountains, Westgate Branson Woods Resort offers newly refurbished, expansive luxury villas with breathtaking views of the surrounding Ozark Mountains. Conveniently located near Branson's vacation hotspots, Westgate Branson Woods places families at the center of the excitement, including renowned attractions like Silver Dollar City, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and much more.”

The best states for thrilling adventure vacations:

Rank 

State 

Total index score (/100) 

1 

Florida 

78.09 

2 

California 

70.82 

3 

New York 

65.56 

4 

Virginia 

65.45 

5 

Ohio 

65.16 

6 

Pennsylvania 

64.76 

7 

Wisconsin 

64.16 

8 

Massachusetts 

61.99 

9 

Missouri 

61.40 

10 

Texas 

61.38 

Check out the Full 50 State Ranking below.

Full ranking:  

Rank 

State 

Total index score (/100) 

1 

Florida 

78.09 

2 

California 

70.82 

3 

New York 

65.56 

4 

Virginia 

65.45 

5 

Ohio 

65.16 

6 

Pennsylvania 

64.76 

7 

Wisconsin 

64.16 

8 

Massachusetts 

61.99 

9 

Missouri 

61.40 

10 

Texas 

61.38 

11 

Illinois 

61.11 

12 

Michigan 

60.46 

13 

Oregon 

59.68 

14 

New Jersey 

58.25 

15 

North Carolina 

58.14 

16 

Georgia 

57.98 

17 

Colorado 

55.99 

18 

Washington 

55.52 

19 

Utah 

55.47 

20 

Arizona 

54.7 

21 

Maryland 

53.32 

22 

Indiana 

53.28 

23 

Tennessee 

53.15 

24 

Minnesota 

52.51 

25 

Nevada 

52.35 

26 

Montana 

51.69 

27 

Maine 

51.62 

28 

Iowa 

48.79 

29 

Arkansas 

48.37 

30 

South Carolina 

48.19 

31 

Alabama 

48.05 

32 

West Virginia 

47.49 

33 

Connecticut 

46.48 

34 

Vermont 

45.91 

35 

Kansas 

45.33 

36 

Idaho 

44.56 

37 

Oklahoma 

43.99 

38 

Louisiana 

43.59 

39 

New Mexico 

43.15 

40 

Kentucky 

42.46 

41 

Nebraska 

39.87 

42 

Alaska 

38.88 

43 

Hawaii 

37.8 

44 

Rhode Island 

37.78 

45 

North Dakota 

37.7 

46 

Delaware 

37.64 

47 

New Hampshire 

36.41 

48 

Wyoming 

36.13 

49 

South Dakota 

34.82 

50 

Mississippi 

31.65

2024 Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State

Sometimes the best places to visit are right here in New York State. New York State has something for everyone from beaches, beautiful mountains, the bright lights of New York City, and the gorgeous roaring Niagara Falls not to mention the many gleaming lakes throughout the state. Check out the many different options right here in New York State. These are the top 15 destinations to visit according to U.S. News and World Report. They considered sights, culture, adventurous pursuits, and the opinions of readers and experts.

Gallery Credit: Google Maps-Canva

5 Resort Vacations in Ulster County

Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

Filed Under: New York, Hudson Valley
Categories: Trending, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM