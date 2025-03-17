The Sneaky New York Bird with The Best Nickname

New York State is chock-full of some incredible wildlife. And this time of year, we start to be reminded of how beautiful their calls can be.

Some of the earliest signs of spring come from our beloved wildlife. The moment peepers start chirping, you know warm weather can't be too far off!

One sweet little bird is making its return to our trees these coming weeks. Once you hear its name, you're going to want to know everything about this puffy little bird.

New York's Got a Lot of Birds, But Few as Cool as This One

Pictured above is the American Woodcock, also known by some as timberdoodles according to the Albany Pine Bush Preserve.

With its long, skinny beak and rounded body, it may seem like a distinct little bird to easily identify. However, there are plenty of cute quirks with this breed of bird.

As the birdwatching and educational YouTube channel All Things Birdie shares,

"If I was to personify the American Woodcock, it would be the person who marches to the beat of their own drum. The kid in high school who always tucked his t-shirts into his jeans, or the black sheep in the family. The one who is comfortable with their nonconformity because, well, it just makes sense to them."

You may not even realize these little guys are near since their feathers are often extremely effective at camouflaging the cute little bird.

