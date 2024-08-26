The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was once again successful in apprehending another local drug dealer, with this latest arrest happening in the city of Poughkeepsie. Like many of the DCDTF's arrests, this one also came following a long term investigation.

Drug Transportation Investigation Details

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force in recent times has been investigating the sale of illegal and dangerous narcotics including fentanyl in Dutchess County. In particular, the Drug Task Force had a specific eye on narcotics coming into the area from Newburgh.

It was during the investigation process that investigators identified one Newburgh man as a suspect. That man was confirmed to be 31-year old Antwan J. Wakely Jr. In the investigation Drug Task Force agents made multiple purchases of fentanyl and other drugs from Wakely Jr after he had brought them from Newburgh.

According to the official press release from the Dutchess County Government, task Force agents located Wakely Jr traveling in his vehicle in the City of Poughkeepsie on Thursday August 22, 2024. With assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit and members of the City of Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Recovery Unit, Mr. Wakely was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of his apprehension and arrest, Wakely Jr was found to be in possession of a large quantity of both fentanyl and cocaine. These narcotics had also been packed and were ready for distribution.

Charges and Possible Penalties

Following the arrest, Antwan J. Wakely Jr was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony and one count of Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree, a class D Felony.

The penalties associated with these crimes are quite obviously severe if convicted. The charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell, alone comes with a maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars.

The minimum sentence if convicted of this charge can vary depending on whether or not the accused has any prior convictions. With no priors, a minimum sentence would be 5 years. If the accused has had prior convictions on their record, the minimum sentence then doubles to 10 years.

The press release also states that there are several other charges that are pending against Wakely Jr for his sale of narcotics to the Drug Task Force agents. The release then concludes with stating that Wakely Jr is being held at the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office pending his arraignment at a later date.

